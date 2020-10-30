 Skip to main content
Sailors quarterback Lance Trippel chats with Coach Brody Wiseman before the game.

Sailors football rallies to beat Mustangs

Mustangs quarterback Cameron Madison slings a pass to his left.

Mustangs running back Eli Daniels (7) gets upended by a Sailors defender.

Lakewood Ranch receiver Jaleel Duncan looks to the sideline for the play call.

Sailors quarterback Lance Trippel (4) stares down Mustangs defensive back Travis Patten (17).

Sarasota's Anthony Peralta (6) returns an interception in the second quarter.

Lakewood Ranch quarterback Jimmy Kelly had a passing and a rushing touchdown.

Lakewood Ranch receiver Emar'je Grace (3) barrels toward the goal line for a touchdown.

The Mustangs defense celebrates after stopping the Sailors on fourth and one.

Sarasota running back Jarmel Holloway fights through the middle of the Mustangs defense.

Big plays make all the difference for Sarasota High.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Two big plays can make all the difference. 

It was for the Sarasota High football team on Friday night. The Sailors were down 14-6 to Lakewood Ranch High in the third quarter when quarterback Lance Trippel found TJ McKay for an 85-yard touchdown pass, making the score 14-12 after a failed two-point conversion. The teams would then trade field goals before Trippel made another huge pass, this time to Terrell Pack for a 68-yard touchdown. It made the score 21-17, where it remained for the rest of the game. 

Both offenses struggled in the first half. The Mustangs threw three interceptions and mishandled a punt, which the Sailors recovered on the Mustangs eight yard line and converted into a touchdown. They would turn to senior quarterback Jimmy Kelly to stabilize the offense, which he did, leading the team on a touchdown drive before halftime. Kelly would also find senior wideout Emar'je Grace for a touchdown in the third quarter. After that, though, the offense would once again stall. 

Lakewood Ranch Coach Rashad West said the first-half turnovers made things tough, but also blamed himself for not putting his team in a position to win. 

"I have got to be better," West said. 

The Mustangs were the only East County team to play Friday night. 

One Sarasota-area team fared as well as the Sailors: Riverview High (6-1), which defeated Palmetto High (4-3) 16-7 on the road. Junior Rams quarterback Ryan Browne threw for two touchdowns, and the team recorded a safety in the first half. Cardinal Mooney High (1-6) fell 33-0 to Lakeland Christian (5-2) on the road, while Booker High (1-6) lost 30-6 to Gibbs High (3-4) on the road. 

 

