Sailors football rallies to beat Mustangs

Big plays make all the difference for Sarasota High.
Two big plays can make all the difference.
It was for the Sarasota High football team on Friday night. The Sailors were down 14-6 to Lakewood Ranch High in the third quarter when quarterback Lance Trippel found TJ McKay for an 85-yard touchdown pass, making the score 14-12 after a failed two-point conversion. The teams would then trade field goals before Trippel made another huge pass, this time to Terrell Pack for a 68-yard touchdown. It made the score 21-17, where it remained for the rest of the game.
Both offenses struggled in the first half. The Mustangs threw three interceptions and mishandled a punt, which the Sailors recovered on the Mustangs eight yard line and converted into a touchdown. They would turn to senior quarterback Jimmy Kelly to stabilize the offense, which he did, leading the team on a touchdown drive before halftime. Kelly would also find senior wideout Emar'je Grace for a touchdown in the third quarter. After that, though, the offense would once again stall.
Lakewood Ranch Coach Rashad West said the first-half turnovers made things tough, but also blamed himself for not putting his team in a position to win.
"I have got to be better," West said.
The Mustangs were the only East County team to play Friday night.
One Sarasota-area team fared as well as the Sailors: Riverview High (6-1), which defeated Palmetto High (4-3) 16-7 on the road. Junior Rams quarterback Ryan Browne threw for two touchdowns, and the team recorded a safety in the first half. Cardinal Mooney High (1-6) fell 33-0 to Lakeland Christian (5-2) on the road, while Booker High (1-6) lost 30-6 to Gibbs High (3-4) on the road.