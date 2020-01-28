 Skip to main content
Students from the Sarasota High School circus magnet program perform on the triple trapeze.

Sailor Circus showcases how science meets the circus

Ava Fleming, 10, sits on the edge of her seat as she watches the circus machine in action.

The circus science machine before the performance begins.

Karen Bell tells Bucky the Clown not to touch the machine.

Zeus the circus dog carries a tennis ball to a basket ball hoop.

The performers wave goodbye as they take their final bow.

Gigi the Clown makes her way to the center of the floor.

Gocio Elementary School students cheer Bucky the Clown on.

A wooden clown works it way to kick a ball to start the next chain reaction.

Students watch intently as the performance begins.

Students from the Sarasota High School circus magnet program perform on the aerial spinning rope.

A flying disco ball announced the end of the circus machine.

One of the circus science engineers fixes part of the machine.

Emily Wyatt takes out the safety block from the machine.

Rikki Hettig-Rolfe Meaux performs with aerial silks.

Tanner Coissman, 11, and Justice Bassiamore, 12, watch as Zeus drops his ball into the basketball hoop.

Karen Bell welcomes the students to the circus machine.

Zeus the circus dog drops his ball into a basketball hoop.

The Circus Arts Conservatory welcomed 2,500 elementary students to watch is Circus Science Machine.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

When Karen Bell stood in the middle of the Circus Arts Conservatory floor in clown makeup to ask 1,200 fifth graders if there is science in the circus, she was met with a resounding yes.

Bell followed up by asking which scientific properties show up in various circus acts, and the students yelled out friction, gravity, kinetic energy, and balanced and unbalanced forces, to name a few.

In its sixth year, The Circus Arts Conservatory’s Education Outreach team invited Sarasota and Manatee county students to Sailor Circus on Jan. 23 and 24.

Bell, the circus outreach education manager, and her associate, Rikki Hettig-Rolfe Meaux, travel to 25 schools from September to December to teach students about how science and the circus intertwine. It’s all part of the conservatory’s education program, which is in partnership with EdExploreSRQ.

The culmination of the program amounts to two days, 2,500 fifth graders and one Circus Science Machine, which features slacklines standing on a suspended rope with a ladder to showcase balanced and unbalanced forces to an aerial silks performance to showcase gravity and friction.

“It’s a natural fit because physics is all about motion, and the circus is all about motion, so it matches really well,” Bell said. “The circus is such a child-friendly way to learn because it’s exciting, and it’s fun. They’re not thinking so much about how they’re learning, but they are learning.”

This year, the Sailor Circus welcomed Sarasota High School circus magnet students to help. 

Created by the circus science engineers at the conservatory, the machine demonstrates physics, gravity, force and motion. 

Broken down into several sections, the machine’s chain reactions range from colorful balls sliding down a ramp to knock over a row of dominos to a fake monkey rolling a basketball down a zigzag track to eventually knock a tennis ball through a tube.

Each component leads to a circus act, such as the knocked over dominos lowering aerial silks for Meaux to perform with or the tennis ball shooting out of a tube for Zeus the circus dog to play basketball. 

The fifth graders sat on the edges of their seats with looks of wonder as they watched each performance.

“The best part of this show is the expressions on the kids’ faces,” said Lauren Brook, a fifth grade teacher at Laurel Nokomis Elementary School.

Weeks earlier the students made their own, smaller scale circus machines in their classrooms. 

When Bell and Meaux travel to schools, they do so in full clown makeup and costumes to present an assembly on circus science. Afterward, they give each teacher curriculum ideas for a five-day class filled with videos of the education outreach team going further in depth on how each circus act works with science.

“You’re kind of changing the dynamic of the classroom,” Bell said. “Teachers tell us, ‘We’ve been saying the same thing to the kids, but they’re listening now because there’s a clown in front of them rather than their teacher.’”

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

