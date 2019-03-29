 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Mark Muse, Barbara Gardner, Kimberley Pelyk and Lynne Koy

Safe Place Rape & Crisis Center goes black & white

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Linda and Ozzie Patzmann

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Paul Bolton and Trudy Barry

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Carole Chrisman, Bonnie McIntyre, Bill Noonan and Rosemary Mahoney

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

The first live auction item was a wall of wines.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Michael and Coral Pleas

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Sandra Youlden and Doc Lockett

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

The ballroom of The Westin Sarasota was decorated to the black and white theme.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

The centerpieces stood tall above the tables.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Alex Knight and Dylan Shytle

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Jim and Sue Defoe

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Shirley Wulf and Debra Clark Maradiaga

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Eduardo Anaya wore a leopard lapel pin.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Eduardo Anaya and Jim Brooks

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Barbara and Tom Gardner

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Brian Mariash with Rita and Gary Thibalt

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman and Elisabeth Waters pose for a photo.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Steve and Debbie Grossman

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Several brave couples got on the dance floor before dinner.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

The band Big Night Out played throughout the evening.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

President and CEO Jessica and Nathan Hays

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

The annual SPARCCle in the City was held March 29 at The Westin Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Westin Sarasota sparkled a little extra than usual March 29 for Safe Place Rape & Crisis Center's annual gala. 

SPARCCle in the City: "A Black & White Ball" gathered supporters together for an evening of elegance. The night started with a cocktail hour and silent auction. Then while guests were being seated, a few energetic couples got the dance party started early with the band, Big Night Out. 

After all were seated, the salad course was served, and co-chairwoman Barbara Gardner took the stage to tell her own personal experiences of being abused by her mom. Guests also watched a video from an abuse survivor. She outlined her story of being abused by her husband and finding refuge with SPARCC. 

The live auction and paddle raise followed. Then guests closed out the night with dessert and more dancing with the band.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

