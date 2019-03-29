Safe Place Rape & Crisis Center goes black & white

The Westin Sarasota sparkled a little extra than usual March 29 for Safe Place Rape & Crisis Center's annual gala.

SPARCCle in the City: "A Black & White Ball" gathered supporters together for an evening of elegance. The night started with a cocktail hour and silent auction. Then while guests were being seated, a few energetic couples got the dance party started early with the band, Big Night Out.

After all were seated, the salad course was served, and co-chairwoman Barbara Gardner took the stage to tell her own personal experiences of being abused by her mom. Guests also watched a video from an abuse survivor. She outlined her story of being abused by her husband and finding refuge with SPARCC.

The live auction and paddle raise followed. Then guests closed out the night with dessert and more dancing with the band.