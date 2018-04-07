 Skip to main content
Cale and Matt Sandburg and Lucas, Ryan and David Begala

Run for the Turtles races into 32nd year

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Catalina and Riley Jimenez pose with Shelley the Sea Turtle.

Participants in the 1-mile fun-run/walk take off from the starting line.

Brooke and Chloe Cicilioni finish the 1-mile fun-run/walk.

Peyton, Isabella and Jayden Lewis

Riley Jimenez finishes the 1-mile fun-run/walk.

Mote Marketing Manager Sofie Wachtmeister hands out ribbons to the 1-mile fun-run/walk participants as they reach the finish line.

Participants in the 1-mile fun-run/walk pose for a photo with Shelley the Sea Turtle and Gilly the Shark.

Jasmine, Ed and Jonathan France

Maicey Dolman finishes the 1-mile fun-run/walk.

Participants in the 5K run take off from the finish line.

Hector Guzman finishes the 5K in first place.

Kristy Burgess finishes the 5K.

Anabel and Patrick O’Malley finishes the 1-mile fun-run/walk.

Jeff Polino finishes the 5K.

More than 1,000 people participated in the 1-mile fun-run/walk and 5K.

Brenda Hunter and Sophie Sivon

The annual event had more than 1,000 participants on April 7.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Sea turtle nesting season is just a few weeks away, but supporters of the flippered-animals are thinking of them in the off-season.

On April 7, more than 1,000 people gathered on Siesta Beach for Mote Marine Laboratory’s 32nd Annual Run for the Turtles.

The morning began with registration at 6:30 a.m. and the 1-mile fun-run/walk at 7:30 a.m. Following, the Manasota Track Club-sanctioned 5K took place at 8:00 a.m. Throughout the morning, Mote’s mascots Shelley the Sea Turtle and Gilly the Shark were on hand to provide high-fives, photo opportunities and laughs to the participants.

The Run provides support for Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program. In the next couple weeks, Mote scientists and volunteers will begin their 37th year of sea turtle conservation.

Mote and volunteers monitor beaches from Longboat Key through Venice each sea turtle nesting season, which concludes in October. In 2016, a record 4,5888 nests were counted, and in 2017, 4,503 nests were tallied.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

