Summerfield's Cliff Kaplan said he has been coming to Music on Main for the last 15 years, but this time, he had some company.

His dog, Travis, joined him on the day the event benefitted the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

"It gives my dog a chance to socialize," he said.

Musical entertainment was provided by La Lucha, a group that filled the air with Latin Salsa with a jazz undertone.