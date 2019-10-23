Rotary Club of Longboat Key celebrates five years

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key celebrated its five-year anniversary on Oct. 22 amongst members, past and present leaders and the district governor of the Rotary chapter.

“There were people who said we wouldn’t make it five years and here we are,” said chapter president Nancy Rozance.

District Governor Rich Kirschner spoke about the core principles of Rotary, his own experiences and the Longboat Key club’s major successes over the years as a high-fundraising club. Over $100,000 has been raised for Hurricane Dorian relief to the Bahamas from this district alone, Kirschner said.

Rozance recognized past presidents and key members throughout the evening. Both Kirschner and Rozance emphasized the idea of the club as a group of family and friends, earning enthusiastic claps from the crowd every time.