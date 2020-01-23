Roskamp Institute hosts film fundraiser at Burns Court Cinema

The Roskamp Institute mixed cinema with compassion at its "A Movie for a Cause" event Jan. 23.

The institute had more than 100 patrons gather at Burns Court Cinema to see "When All That's Left Is Love", a film about a woman caring for her Alzheimer's-stricken husband. Roskamp representatives and director Eric Gordon did a Q&A after the movie concluded. The night ended with a VIP reception at 530 Burns Gallery. Proceeds from the premiere benefited the Roskamp Institute.