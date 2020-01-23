 Skip to main content
Director Eric Gordon with Megan Micale and John DeVries

Roskamp Institute hosts film fundraiser at Burns Court Cinema

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Director Eric Gordon with Megan Micale and John DeVries

Ross Roskamp, Blythe and Larry Welton and Ruth and Bob Roskamp

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Ross Roskamp, Blythe and Larry Welton and Ruth and Bob Roskamp

Elli and Mark Baldwin

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Elli and Mark Baldwin

Dale Otterman, Brad Bryan and Megan Micale

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Dale Otterman, Brad Bryan and Megan Micale

Bob and Cathy Cassoto with Nancy and Tom Shirreffs

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Bob and Cathy Cassoto with Nancy and Tom Shirreffs

Beth Green and Cindy Fornelli

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Beth Green and Cindy Fornelli

Susan and Jim Buck

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Susan and Jim Buck

Steven Ludmerer and Blythe Welton

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Steven Ludmerer and Blythe Welton

Debra Fortosis and Medora Sheehan

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Debra Fortosis and Medora Sheehan

Director Eric Gordon

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Director Eric Gordon

Jane Thompson and Andrew Keegan

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Jane Thompson and Andrew Keegan

Nikki Taylor, Megan Micale, Jane Thompson and John DeVries

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Nikki Taylor, Megan Micale, Jane Thompson and John DeVries

Kevin Micale and Richard Ulrich

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Kevin Micale and Richard Ulrich

Frank Herold and Jim Corbett

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Frank Herold and Jim Corbett

Karen and Mike Valentino

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Karen and Mike Valentino

Samantha Hersch and Hope Carey

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 |

Samantha Hersch and Hope Carey

“When All That’s Left Is Love” made its Sarasota premiere at Burns Court Cinema.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Roskamp Institute mixed cinema with compassion at its "A Movie for a Cause" event Jan. 23.

The institute had more than 100 patrons gather at Burns Court Cinema to see "When All That's Left Is Love", a film about a woman caring for her Alzheimer's-stricken husband. Roskamp representatives and director Eric Gordon did a Q&A after the movie concluded. The night ended with a VIP reception at 530 Burns Gallery. Proceeds from the premiere benefited the Roskamp Institute. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

