Keith Johnson and President and CEO Phil Tavill

Rockin' Lobster returns to Sharky's on the Pier

Donna and Mike Pachota

Mike and Andree Keebaugh with Shirley Spades and Allen Keebaugh

Brenda and Alfonso Belsito

Anthony and Alexandra Baldo

Brooke and Brad Glover with Keith and Adrienne Johnson

Peter Curtis and Kim Rasmussen

Robert, Eclesia and Sarah Tavares, Amelia Dellamano with Levi Tavares

Anne and Dan Heyns

Steve and Redenta Pickzio

Stan and Jo Rutstein

Alyssa Simons with Alexandra Hamill

Brian and Katie Covey

Megan Wenger and Samantha Kingsley

CJ and Scott Bannister

A band played throughout the evening.

Joshua and Janna Kim with Christina an Steve Brown

A band played throughout the evening.

Caleb Tavill and Lisa Baker

Kathleen Sullivan, President and CEO Phi Tavill and Jessica Rogers

Renee Phinney and Glenn Rieth

The seaside fundraiser was held Nov. 6 at Sharky's on the Pier.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Children First's Rockin' Lobster event returned to Sharky's on the Pier on Nov. 7.

The annual seafood event started with guests mingling over cocktails and bidding on silent auction items.

VP of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers then welcomed the assembled group and thanked them for their support. A tasty lobster dinner was served, followed by a presentation from Maria and Jorge Somera and final remarks from President and CEO Philip Tavil. 

The night ended with s'mores cooked over a bonfire on the beach.

