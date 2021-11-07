Rockin' Lobster returns to Sharky's on the Pier

Children First's Rockin' Lobster event returned to Sharky's on the Pier on Nov. 7.

The annual seafood event started with guests mingling over cocktails and bidding on silent auction items.

VP of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers then welcomed the assembled group and thanked them for their support. A tasty lobster dinner was served, followed by a presentation from Maria and Jorge Somera and final remarks from President and CEO Philip Tavil.

The night ended with s'mores cooked over a bonfire on the beach.