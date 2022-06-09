Robert Toale & Sons opens Celebration of Life Center in Lakewood Ranch with a bash

A grand opening party June 8 was more evidence the new Robert Toale & Sons' Celebration of Life Center in Lakewood Ranch will be a break from the traditional funeral home environment.

General Manager Jeff Toale said this is the first venue the Toales have built from the ground up.

"We knew we had something new and different, and true to our fashion, we wanted to host the celebration," Toale said at the party. "We knew this was something that the neighborhood probably had not seen, so we wanted to give people a chance to come in and casually take a look at what we have going on.”

Local band Kettle of Fish performed live music, while the opening also featured catering by Mission BBQ, Spirits from Loaded Cannon Distillery and craft beverages by Good Liquid Brewing Co.

"I think this is the home of the future," Parrish resident Drew Walts said.

"When I heard about the facility, I thought it was a great concept," said HR Elements' Dennis Butt, a member of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. "They're celebrating life."

Toale said he has received numerous phone calls about the opening.

“It's been very positive,” he said of the public reception."I’m happy to be here and hope to be a good neighbor to the Lakewood Ranch community.”