Tidewell Hospice employees Tami Caruso, Maria Paliotta and Kristen Franke, chat over barbecue during the open house.

Robert Toale & Sons opens Celebration of Life Center in Lakewood Ranch with a bash

Friday, Jun. 10, 2022 |

East County's Julie Sullivan and Shannon Sullivan came to explore the facility, which Julie Sullivan called "beautiful."

Robin Swenson plays keyboard for Kettle of Fish at the open house party.

HR Element's Dennis Butt and Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Vice President Dan Sidler check out the facility.

Marcia LeWand and Jack Jernigan of Lakewood Ranch enjoy the Celebration of Life Center.

Good Liquid Brewing Company's Mike Scalzi pours a beverage for Lakewood Ranch's Robert Davis.

In front, Sheryl Perkins, president of the Lakewood Ranch Gardening Club, meets David and Margie Brumbaugh, and Gene and Jackie Su Brumbaugh.

Robert Toale cuts the ribbon for the Celebration of Life Center.

Sabrina Abbott of West Bradenton spoons some coleslaw for Tricia Brocco of Country Club.

Sheryl Perkins current president of the Lakewood Ranch Gardening Club, Phyllis Weber, former president, and Perkins' husband Sunny Thompkins, take a seat in the dining hall.

Robert and Pamela Rice of Copperleaf, and Jane Cyran and Ron Cyran of Eagle Trace, enjoy the live music.

Jeff Toale, his father Robert Toale, his mother Debbie Toale, and his brother Jason Toale, have opened the Celebration of Life Center.

Family Service Counselor Al Connizzo chats with Jeymie and Dominic Sorrentino, who lent the parking lot of their business next door, Affinity Wellness 4 Life, for the event.

Jason Toale addresses the crowd.

The new center stands at 4310 Solutions Lane, Bradenton, FL.

Visitors gather in the tent outside for live music by Kettle of Fish, and catering by Mission BBQ.

Funeral Service Assistant Paul Laramee visits with East County's Thomas and Dawn Murphy.

East County's David and Margie Brumbaugh checked out the facility.

The Celebration of Life Center opened with a ribbon-cutting June 8.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

A grand opening party June 8 was more evidence the new Robert Toale & Sons' Celebration of Life Center in Lakewood Ranch will be a break from the traditional funeral home environment.

General Manager Jeff Toale said this is the first venue the Toales have built from the ground up.

"We knew we had something new and different, and true to our fashion, we wanted to host the celebration," Toale said at the party. "We knew this was something that the neighborhood probably had not seen, so we wanted to give people a chance to come in and casually take a look at what we have going on.”

Local band Kettle of Fish performed live music, while the opening also featured catering by Mission BBQ, Spirits from Loaded Cannon Distillery and craft beverages by Good Liquid Brewing Co.

"I think this is the home of the future," Parrish resident Drew Walts said.

"When I heard about the facility, I thought it was a great concept," said HR Elements' Dennis Butt, a member of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. "They're celebrating life." 

Toale said he has received numerous phone calls about the opening.

“It's been very positive,” he said of the public reception."I’m happy to be here and hope to be a good neighbor to the Lakewood Ranch community.”

