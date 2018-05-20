 Skip to main content
Students gathered in the gymnasium before the ceremony.

Riverview High School honors class of 2018

Erin and Dominic Williams

Jesse Yackel and Andrew Planes

Melodie Ziegler and Caroline Young

Morgan Young and Lauren Williams

Debbie Berman fixes a graduate's hat.

Malik Wesley and Debbie Berman

The graduates patiently waited in lines.

Deanthony Williams, Carionna Williams and Andrew Soto

Rodney Gonzalez, Fabian Gorka and Raegan Fox

Hannah Levison, Gabriella Hernandez, Weicheng Jiang and Ethan Heinz

Diana Rodriguez and Ana Martin

Diana Rodriguez

Cindy Velasquez and Malik Wesley

Students wait in line to walk the football field.

A student smiles for his graduation portrait.

After receiving their diplomas, the students took their seats on the field.

A student flips her tassel as she walks down the stairs.

A faculty member shows the graduate where to go next.

A graduate poses for a photo on stage.

The graduates walked in pairs to the stage.

A graduate smiles for a photo after getting her diploma.

The commencement was hosted at Riverview High School in the Ram Bowl football field.

The commencement started with the presentation of diplomas.

The Riverview High School commencement was hosted May 19 at Ram Bowl.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

After a rain delay pushed commencement back by an hour, the Riverview High School class of 2018 graduated May 19 on the Ram Bowl football field. 

Dressed in maroon with gold cords, the graduates gathered in the gymnasium while they awaited their turn to walk. Then they took their walk onto the football field to collect their diplomas and get their photos taken in the light rain drizzle. 

After getting their diplomas, students and their friends and families heard from the commencement speaker, Anton Chase Kernohan and Acting Principal Kathy Wilks.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

