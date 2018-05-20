Riverview High School honors class of 2018

After a rain delay pushed commencement back by an hour, the Riverview High School class of 2018 graduated May 19 on the Ram Bowl football field.

Dressed in maroon with gold cords, the graduates gathered in the gymnasium while they awaited their turn to walk. Then they took their walk onto the football field to collect their diplomas and get their photos taken in the light rain drizzle.

After getting their diplomas, students and their friends and families heard from the commencement speaker, Anton Chase Kernohan and Acting Principal Kathy Wilks.