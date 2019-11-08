 Skip to main content
Riverview senior Jayden Cray (4) reaches out to a teammate after scoring the game's first points on an interception. He dons the team's turnover chain, which is adorned with a plane to signify control of the air.

Riverview defense outscores offense in drubbing of Lake Nona

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

Riverview senior Jayden Cray (4) reaches out to a teammate after scoring the game's first points on an interception. He dons the team's turnover chain, which is adorned with a plane to signify control of the air.

The Riverview Rams prepare to take the field before their playoff game against the Lake Nona Lions.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

The Riverview Rams prepare to take the field before their playoff game against the Lake Nona Lions.

The Riverview Kiltie Band performs before the Rams' game against Lake Nona.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

The Riverview Kiltie Band performs before the Rams' game against Lake Nona.

Riverview defensive backs coach Marvin Harris wears the team's turnover chain. When a Ram forces a turnover, Harris gives him the chain to wear on the sideline.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Riverview defensive backs coach Marvin Harris wears the team's turnover chain. When a Ram forces a turnover, Harris gives him the chain to wear on the sideline.

Three Rams team up to down a punt at the Lake Nona 5-yard line.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Three Rams team up to down a punt at the Lake Nona 5-yard line.

Riverview students celebrate the first touchdown of the game only 1 minute, 1 second after kickoff. Jayden Cray's interception return gave the Rams a 7-0 lead they would never relinquish.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Riverview students celebrate the first touchdown of the game only 1 minute, 1 second after kickoff. Jayden Cray's interception return gave the Rams a 7-0 lead they would never relinquish.

Riverview and Lake Nona players line up for the snap.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Riverview and Lake Nona players line up for the snap.

Riverview senior Dorian Hall attempts a 58-yard field goal during warmups before the second half. His kick hit the crossbar.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Riverview senior Dorian Hall attempts a 58-yard field goal during warmups before the second half. His kick hit the crossbar.

Riverview junior Sambo Ung wears the team's turnover chain after his third interception of the day. It was also his second pick-six. The return of over 95 yards put the Rams ahead 28-0.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Riverview junior Sambo Ung wears the team's turnover chain after his third interception of the day. It was also his second pick-six. The return of over 95 yards put the Rams ahead 28-0.

Riverview students sing along to Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" at the beginning of the third quarter.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 |

Riverview students sing along to Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" at the beginning of the third quarter.

The Rams' defense scored 20 points to set the tone in a 37-7 regional quarterfinal victory
by: Brendan Lavell

After 70 seconds of play, Riverview led Lake Nona 14-0.

And that was before its offense had even touched the football.

The defense provided all the scoring host Riverview (9-2) would need against Lake Nona (7-4) in Friday’s 8A regional quarterfinal, a 37-7 drubbing. The Rams intercepted Lions quarterback Conner Johnson six times, including three they ran back for touchdowns — all before halftime. Riverview’s defense added a safety on a Johnson intentional grounding to score 20 points in all, outdoing the team’s offense.

“We don’t see many teams that throw the ball as much as they are,” Riverview head coach Josh Smithers said. “So our DBs, linebackers were really fired up and excited, and our D-line to get after a passer.”

The Rams, who have won eight straight games, will host Steinbrenner in the regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday Nov. 15.

Junior defensive back Sambo Ung led the team with three interceptions and two touchdowns.

“Green grass, daylight,” Ung said. “That’s all I see. I was looking at him, like before the play, he gave me a little look, so I already know, ‘I’m (gonna) jump this route.’”

Senior Jayden Cray scored the first pick-six 1 minute, 1 second into the game (Ung followed with his first on Lake Nona’s next play from scrimmage nine seconds later). Senior Matt Garcia and sophomore James Simmons grabbed the other two interceptions.

Senior Sean White walked into the end zone on a 4-yard quarterback keeper 3:17 into the game to extend Riverview’s lead to 21-0. He also threw a long touchdown pass to sophomore Omari Hayes shortly before the end of the first quarter that put the Rams up 37-0.

Lions senior Reshawn Varnado scored a short rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to prevent the shutout.

Brendan Lavell

