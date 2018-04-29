River Strand shows its style with fashion show

Minutes before making her runway debut April 28 as a model, Anna Grish explained why she wasn't as nervous as the other seven River Strand residents who were going to model Foxy Lady fashion at the first River Strand Luncheon and Fashion Show.

"I'm a Jersey girl," Grish said with a laugh. "It's OK. This is about fashion, food and fun."

The show, which carried a theme of "Spring into Style" was organized by River Strand's Norine Viviani, Linda Carifo, Eloise Eckler and Chris Broomfield and drew 112 ladies. Foxy Lady of St. Armands Circle provided the clothes and accessories and fitted the eight models.

So how were the models recruited?

"Eloise begged me," said Mary Brewer with a laugh.

The other models all nodded and laughed as well.

But before going to dress for their first trip down the runway, the models appeared to be having a great time.

"I did this in high school and it makes me feel young," said Julie Fisher. "It takes me back to when my life was fun and free."

Besides the fashion show, a 50/50 raffle was held to raise money for the Manatee County Food Bank.