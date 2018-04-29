 Skip to main content
River Strand's Norine Viviani, Linda Carifo, Eloise Eckler and Chris Broomfield put the event together.

River Strand shows its style with fashion show

River Strand's Norine Viviani, Linda Carifo, Eloise Eckler and Chris Broomfield put the event together.

River Strand Golf & Country Club Executive Chef Radames Febles visits with Eloise Eckler before the lunch.

River Strand Golf & Country Club Executive Chef Radames Febles visits with Eloise Eckler before the lunch.

Foxy Lady of St. Armands Circle displays fashion items at the event.

Foxy Lady of St. Armands Circle displays fashion items at the event.

Sue Sexton shows off some Foxy Lady fashion.

Sue Sexton shows off some Foxy Lady fashion.

Erna Dalen is a natural on the runway.

Erna Dalen is a natural on the runway.

Sue Boyer says the ladies at River Strand always like to see a variety of clothes.

Sue Boyer says the ladies at River Strand always like to see a variety of clothes.

Elaine Lahm stops to have a little fun on her trip down the runway.

Elaine Lahm stops to have a little fun on her trip down the runway.

Mary Brewer admitted she was nervous modeling for the first time.

Mary Brewer admitted she was nervous modeling for the first time.

Julie Fisher says the fashion show makes her feel young.

Julie Fisher says the fashion show makes her feel young.

River Strand's Vivian Spinoso walks the runway at Spring into Style.

River Strand's Vivian Spinoso walks the runway at Spring into Style.

Foxy ladies of River Strand walk the runway as models.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Minutes before making her runway debut April 28 as a model, Anna Grish explained why she wasn't as nervous as the other seven River Strand residents who were going to model Foxy Lady fashion at the first River Strand Luncheon and Fashion Show.

"I'm a Jersey girl," Grish said with a laugh. "It's OK. This is about fashion, food and fun."

The show, which carried a theme of "Spring into Style" was organized by River Strand's Norine Viviani, Linda Carifo, Eloise Eckler and Chris Broomfield and drew 112 ladies. Foxy Lady of St. Armands Circle provided the clothes and accessories and fitted the eight models.

So how were the models recruited?

"Eloise begged me," said Mary Brewer with a laugh.

The other models all nodded and laughed as well.

But before going to dress for their first trip down the runway, the models appeared to be having a great time.

"I did this in high school and it makes me feel young," said Julie Fisher. "It takes me back to when my life was fun and free."

Besides the fashion show, a 50/50 raffle was held to raise money for the Manatee County Food Bank.

