A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John Funiciello, of Syracuse, New York, and 540 N Washington Associates LLC sold the home at 540 N. Washington Drive to Stark Ventures LLP for $3,375,000. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,836 square feet of living area.

Park Residences of Lido Key

Richard and Mary Nunis, of Windermere, sold their Unit E305 condominium at 159 Taft Drive to BL LaRue Real Estate LLC for $2.8 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,546,600 in 2016.

Bird Key

William and Susanne Foody, of Sarasota, sold their home at 122 N. Warbler Lane to Richard Ware II, trustee, of Amarillo, Texas, for $2.7 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,500 in 1987.

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

Leonard Weiner, trustee, and Deborah Jane Schultz-Weiner, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold the Unit H-702 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Barry and Debra Smith, of Roslyn Heights, New York, for $2.5 million. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,385 square feet of living area. It sold for $790,000 in 1994.

Country Club Shores

Frieda and Dieter Dettlaff, of Tampa, sold their home at 633 Halyard Lane to Junfang Zhang, trustee, of Bonita Springs, for $1.7 million. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,743 square feet of living area. It sold for $308,000 in 1992.

DGM Service of Sarasota Inc. sold the home at 530 Chipping Lane to Thomas and Audra Ramsey, of Centennial, Colorado, for $1.35 million. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,949 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 1996.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

David Goldsberry and Caryn Bray, of Tampa, sold their home at 648 Marbury Lane to P. Cortland LaMee and Mary Candace Berk, of Longboat Key, for $1.25 million. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 1999.

Andrew Callahan and Andrea Okun, trustees, of Cincinnati, sold the home at 674 Norton St. to Daniel Steven Matula and Kristin Helm Matula, of Longboat Key, for $1.15 million. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,500 in 2012.

Emerald Pointe South

Sarah Gabrielle Ellis sold her Unit 12 condominium at 1910 Harbour Links Circle to Edward and Jeanette Melando, of Longboat Key, for $1,075,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2018.

Lido Regency

Debra Cleveland, of Geneva, New York, sold her Unit 11-E condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Daniel and Amy Loepp, of Bloomfield, Michigan, for $1.06 million. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,507 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2020.

Beachplace

Douglas Armbruster, of Edgewood, Kentucky, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 1115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Donald Hamaty Jr. and Tamara Sudderth Hamaty, of Chamblee, Georgia, for $995,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2021.

Seaplace

John Moran, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit M2-312-B condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Raymond Strothman, trustee, of Louisville, Kentucky, for $985,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2013.

Lido Harbour South

John Texada and Courtney Ann Ferris, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 501 condominium at 2110 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Patrick John Devine and Tara Devine, of Clarksville, Maryland, for $915,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2021.

Fairway Bay

Patricia Sabatini and Nicholas Bullins, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 244 condominium at 1932 Harbourside Drive to Tina Long-Forslund, of Sarasota, for $895,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,000 in 2019.

Winding Oaks

William and Caressa Gadd, of Nixa, Missouri, sold their Unit 56 condominium at 3402 Winding Oaks Drive to Davin Andrew Gibbins and Jacqueline Gibbins, of Oakland, California, for $830,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,039 square feet of living area. It sold for $645,000 in 2016.

Seagrape Longboat Village

Sandra Leslie Kirsch, Jonathan David Kirsch and Kenneth Jeffrey Kirsch, of New York City, sold their Unit 21 condominium at 7001 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stan and Anna Liguz, of Longboat Key, for $765,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 1992.

Avignon Villas

Patrice Fanning and Molly Prues sold their Unit 2 condominium at 5611 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lori Mullins, of Riverview, for $650,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 2013.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Van Cornett, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold his Unit 303 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Todd and Amy Garnier, of Longboat Key, for $600,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It sold for $307,000 in 2018.

Beach Harbor Club

David and Paulette Krasnoff, of Venice, sold their Unit A-107 condominium at 3802 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Beach Life For Us Ltd. for $550,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,085 square feet of living area. It sold for $251,000 in 2015.

Bay Harbour Apartments

Ronald and Mary Ellen Boretti, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 448 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas and Luisa Rocheleau, of Tampa, for $539,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,194 square feet of living area.

Cedars East

Linda and Edward O’Connor, trustees, of Lithia, sold the Unit 16 condominium at 525 Forest Way to Thomas and Michele McMahon, of Longboat Key, for $520,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $247,500 in 2010.

Longboat Harbour

Brett and Rose Tillman sold their Unit 303 condominium at 4380 Exeter Drive to Joseph Farraro and Thomas Ferraro, of Malverne, New York, for $440,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2018.

Revised Longbeach

Claudia and Neil Cook and William Kessler, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 690 Fox St. to Pinellas Equities LLC for $432,500. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,496 square feet of living area.

Lido Dorset

205 Lido LLC sold the Unit 205 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Dorset 205 LLC for $395,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It sold for $331,500 in 2010.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Kristi Gamber and Amy Hile, trustees, of W. Haven, Connecticut, sold the Unit 5 condominium at 765 John Ringling Blvd. to Grant Kief, trustee, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $24,500 in 1971.

Whitney Beach

Charles and Jean Gorham, of Mequon, Wisconsin, sold their Unit 155 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jean and Markus Schulz, of Lexington, Michigan, for $350,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2004.

St. Judes Apartments

Brian and Rhonda Lain, of Ashland City, Tennessee, sold their Unit 12 condominium at 717 Saint Judes Drive S. to Peter Birch, of Longboat Key, for $295,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, one bath and 630 square feet of living area.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Susan May, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 1401 condominium at 2109 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Frank Rothschild, of Longboat Key, for $270,700. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,358 square feet of living area. It sold for $810,000 in 2021.