Ringling College Library Association thanks platinum members

The Alfred R. Goldstein Library was teeming with life and cheer for the Ringling College Library Association's Platinum Appreciation Reception Jan. 9.

More than 350 of Ringling College Library Association's staff and top donors attended the reception, which provided an opportunity for many to listen to music, try out dinner and desert, and to just enjoy the night. Town Hall Lecture Series chairwoman Ollie Johnson thanked the assembled crowd for their continued support shortly into the reception.

The 2020 Town Hall series begins Jan. 27 with a lecture from Gen. John Kelly.