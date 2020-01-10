 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Ollie Johnson and Jerry Johnson

Ringling College Library Association thanks platinum members

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

Chairwoman Ollie Johnson and Jerry Johnson

Barbara Baseman and Larry Linhart

Executive Director Stephanie Grosskreutz and Ashley Brown

Holly and Jay Logan with Lisa Press

Carolyn Johnson, Larry Thompson and Isabel Norton

Marlo Turner, Nicole Light and Audrey Robbins

Guests picked up food from the seafood section.

James Suggs

Mark Pritchett and CJ Bannister with Liana and John Bryant

Jay and Syma Cohn

Kimberly Donaghy and Maria Camacho

Chairwoman Ollie Johnson thanked the crowd.

Mitzie Henson and Dr. Ken Henson

Teri Hansen, John LaCivita and Isabel Norton

Carole Crosby, Larry Wickless and Tricia Mire

Linda Whitacre, Stacey Corley, Kim Cornetet and Debbi Benedict

Chet Zoltak and Penny Hill with Shirley and Phil Lascelle

Mike and Roxie Jerde with Ali Bahaj

Jeff Stern and Michele Vandendoreen

The night had a dessert bar that stayed busy.

Sue Rosin and Fred Bloom

Stacey and Michael Corley

Mary Mitchell, Roselyn Painter-Goffi and Bobbi Bernstein

The appreciation reception was held Jan. 9 at the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Alfred R. Goldstein Library was teeming with life and cheer for the Ringling College Library Association's Platinum Appreciation Reception Jan. 9. 

More than 350 of Ringling College Library Association's staff and top donors attended the reception, which provided an opportunity for many to listen to music, try out dinner and desert, and to just enjoy the night. Town Hall Lecture Series chairwoman Ollie Johnson thanked the assembled crowd for their continued support shortly into the reception. 

The 2020 Town Hall series begins Jan. 27 with a lecture from Gen. John Kelly.

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

