Event co-chairwomen Donna Dolan and Betty Rahm

Reusable fashion is all the rage at annual fashion show

Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020

Model Linda Rydell rocks a beach-ready outfit.

Karen Pashkow and Sue Reese

Coralie Wendt peruses the silent auction items.

Kathleen Neudorfer

Bah Hero serves as the emcee of the fashion show.

The women were able to start looking through the silent auction items at 10 a.m.

The Lord's Warehouse Fashion Show showcases items found in the namesakes thrift store.

Laurie Shuttleworth, Valarie Evanko, Vickie VanMeier, Donna Brown, Iris White, Jack Joyce and Vito Thomas

Gordon Govalet, Judy Hundley, Peggy Robinson and Sharon Hurlds

The outfits were kept under wraps before the event began.

Marva Brown and Linda Focht

The raffle offered gift baskets.

Sharry Hopkins and Mary DelPup

One of the silent auction items was a model ship.

The Longboat Island Chapel hosted its Lord's Warehouse Fashion Show on March 3.
by: Whitney Elfstrom

The Lord’s Warehouse knows that reusable fashion is a viable option, and eight models on March 3 walked the runway to prove it.

The fashion show showcases clothing and accessories donated by Longboat Key residents and visitors to The Lord’s Warehouse thrift store.

Fashion enthusiasts headed to Longboat Island Chapel for a day filled with friends, fashion and food. The morning began with a silent auction and a raffle with everything from a seaside-ready picnic basket to a signed painting from Martha Miller.

Lunch with the Chapel's traditional chicken salad came next, followed by the annual fashion show. 

Whitney Elfstrom

I'm the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

