Reusable fashion is all the rage at annual fashion show

The Longboat Island Chapel hosted its Lord's Warehouse Fashion Show on March 3.
The Lord’s Warehouse knows that reusable fashion is a viable option, and eight models on March 3 walked the runway to prove it.
The fashion show showcases clothing and accessories donated by Longboat Key residents and visitors to The Lord’s Warehouse thrift store.
Fashion enthusiasts headed to Longboat Island Chapel for a day filled with friends, fashion and food. The morning began with a silent auction and a raffle with everything from a seaside-ready picnic basket to a signed painting from Martha Miller.
Lunch with the Chapel's traditional chicken salad came next, followed by the annual fashion show.