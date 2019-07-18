Republican Club of Longboat Key hosts event to honor town officials

More than 50 Republican Club members, Longboat Key town officials and residents gathered July 17 to honor town officials at an annual event.

Police chief Pete Cumming, one of the officials in attendance, spoke about the town’s reputation as one of the safest small towns in Florida, to which attendees applauded. Once other officials had spoken to give words of appreciation for the residents and updates on various goings-on about town, club president Joe McElmeel raffled away memberships to the club.

Rep. Vern Buchanan was in attendance — sort of, via his field representative Chloe Conboy, who read a letter of thanks from the representative to the residents who support him. The letter was then officially presented to Vice Mayor Ed Zunz.

The evening was hot, as is unavoidable for a July night in Florida, but folks mingled over drinks and food and spirits stayed high. Live guitar music wafted over the event as attendees made the rounds saying hello to friends.