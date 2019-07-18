 Skip to main content
Ron Tirapelli, Melissa Hixon, Joe and Nancy McElmeel, Jack Wilson and Thomas Hoffman.

Republican Club of Longboat Key hosts event to honor town officials

Police chief Pete Cumming, assistant to the town manager Susan Phillips and Republican Club president Joe McElmeel at the event.

Club members mingle at the event.

Pete Cumming, Joe McElmeel and fire rescue deputy chief Chris Krajic at the event.

Karen and Paul DeFelice.

Joe McElmeel and public works director Isaac Browman at the event.

Joe McElmeel and Chloe Conboy, Rep. Vern Buchanan's field representative.

Jean White and Susan Phillips greet each other at the event.

Paul and Karen DeFelice and Chloe Conboy talk at the event over food.

Sunny and Richard McGrath at the event.

Chris Krajic, town manager Tom Harmer and Pete Cumming.

Food aplenty was available at the event.

Joe McElmeel and Dee and Tom Harmer at the event.

Linda Musekamp, Mary Kirchner and Alfred Eunice sit with the beach behind them.

Attendees ate with American-themed items nearby.

John Wheeland and Jane Hunter at the event.

Kathy and Todd Callahan at the event.

Town officials attended and mingled with residents.
by: Nathalie Kaemmerer Staff Writer

More than 50 Republican Club members, Longboat Key town officials and residents gathered July 17 to honor town officials at an annual event. 

Police chief Pete Cumming, one of the officials in attendance, spoke about the town’s reputation as one of the safest small towns in Florida, to which attendees applauded. Once other officials had spoken to give words of appreciation for the residents and updates on various goings-on about town, club president Joe McElmeel raffled away memberships to the club. 

Rep. Vern Buchanan was in attendance — sort of, via his field representative Chloe Conboy, who read a letter of thanks from the representative to the residents who support him. The letter was then officially presented to Vice Mayor Ed Zunz. 

The evening was hot, as is unavoidable for a July night in Florida, but folks mingled over drinks and food and spirits stayed high. Live guitar music wafted over the event as attendees made the rounds saying hello to friends.

