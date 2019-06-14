Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee antes up during casino night

It was a night of luck and competition in the Grove ballroom — and the members and supporters of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee were playing to win.

The organization hosted its 2019 Denim & Diamonds Casino Night fundraiser at the Grove restaurant on Friday, June 14.

Following up last year's Black and White theme, the 2019 Casino Night had the association's realtors and supporters decked out in dazzling diamonds and denim jeans. Co-Chairman Adam Chicoine helped pick this year's theme and thought it a good opportunity for guests to show off some creativity. The annual fundraiser benefits the Realtors Political Action Committee.

Supporters tried their luck at the different game tables while taking breaks to check out the silent auction items. Guests could re-up on chips if their luck ran dry at the poker and blackjack tables.

Eventually the group bid on prizes, which included a weekend trip to Fort Meyers Beach, during the night's live auction. The organization hoped to raise $20,000 by the end of the night — $2,000 more than last year.