 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sarasota linebacker Jacquez King grabs the facemask of Riverview's Charles Lester Jr. on the game's opening kick return. King was called for a penalty.

Rams football extends win streak against Sailors

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Sarasota linebacker Jacquez King grabs the facemask of Riverview's Charles Lester Jr. on the game's opening kick return. King was called for a penalty.

Riverview quarterback Will Carter Jr. fires a pass to his right.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Riverview quarterback Will Carter Jr. fires a pass to his right.

Sarasota quarterback Lance Trippel is sacked by the Rams defense.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Sarasota quarterback Lance Trippel is sacked by the Rams defense.

Sarasota quarterback Lance Trippel fires a pass to his left before the Rams pass rush gets to him.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Sarasota quarterback Lance Trippel fires a pass to his left before the Rams pass rush gets to him.

Sarasota running back Jarmel Holloway gets dragged down by Riverview's defense.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Sarasota running back Jarmel Holloway gets dragged down by Riverview's defense.

Sarasota punter Andrew Clayton falls on a low snap.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Sarasota punter Andrew Clayton falls on a low snap.

Sarasota wide receiver Tyler Pack comes up with a tough catch.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Sarasota wide receiver Tyler Pack comes up with a tough catch.

Riverview wide receiver Jaron Glover, middle, goes up against two Sailors for a jump ball. Glover would make the catch.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Riverview wide receiver Jaron Glover, middle, goes up against two Sailors for a jump ball. Glover would make the catch.

Riverview running back Jay'den Birch fends off Sarasota's Kafale Rivers.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Riverview running back Jay'den Birch fends off Sarasota's Kafale Rivers.

Riverview running back Jay'den Birch rolls over a defender into the end zone.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Riverview running back Jay'den Birch rolls over a defender into the end zone.

Sarasota quarterback Lance Trippel fires a swing pass to running back Jarmel Holloway.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Sarasota quarterback Lance Trippel fires a swing pass to running back Jarmel Holloway.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Riverview quarterback Will Carter Jr. (2) celebrates with Charles Lester Jr. after the pair combined on a passing touchdown.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 |

Riverview quarterback Will Carter Jr. (2) celebrates with Charles Lester Jr. after the pair combined on a passing touchdown.

Share
Riverview has now won 10 straight games against rival Sarasota
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

This year's rivalry game between the Riverview Rams and the Sarasota Sailors was supposed to be must-see. 

Both teams entered with 4-1 records and, this year, the teams are in the same district, giving the game extra stakes on top of local bragging rights. But instead of being must-see, it became something fans have seen for a decade now: A convincing Rams win. 

Riverview (5-1) beat Sarasota (4-2) 35-0 on Friday night at the Ram Bowl, the school's 10th straight win in the series. The Rams did it with a stonewalling defense that held the Sailors to less than 100 offensive yards. They also took advantage of nearly every Sarasota mistake, including a botched snap on a punt that set up the Rams on the Sailors' 11 yard line. Rams running back Jay'den Birch ran for one of his three touchdowns a few plays later. 

The game hit a running clock in the third quarter after Sarasota failed to convert on a fourth down from its own 25 yard line and, five plays later, Rams quarterback Joe Borchers found wide receiver Johnell Williams in the end zone to make it 35-0. Borchers continued to split time with Will Carter Jr., who threw a touchdown to Charles Lester Jr. earlier in the third quarter. 

The Sarasota passing game struggled to find a rhythm. Quarterback Lance Trippel finished the game 9-for-16 for 53 yards. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement