Jennifer, Lisandro, Emilian, and Brenda Ruiz with John Meza with Analiah Ruiz

RADD Night moves to the Bay

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Carley Holt and Rachael Haversat sell creations at the Dot store.

Kelli Lukert and Sasha the dog dress for the occasion.

Grace Vasquez and Ken Antonetti check out the food trucks.

Elena Furry, Eva Krick and ZZ Philpit sit back with some food.

Corban Shilo dances to the beat.

Leila Meyer and Harrison Smith listen to the music.

The Kara Nally band brings the music.

The Kara Nally band brings the music.

Kristina Lavender and Stella the dog walk through the festival.

Layla Ellis sells painted neon art.

Karina Denisenko demonstrates massage skills.

Nadia and Leo Polemi add to the new mural.

Julianna Regina and Alissa Silvers admire the new mural Silvers worked on.

The latest event was held on Oct. 20.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The RADD Night series has rotated through various venues since its inception but looks to have found a new home for years to come.

The latest community party was held at the new Bay Park as part of the "10 Days at The Bay" event series on Oct. 20.

Visitors stopped by for an evening of food, music and fun. A number of vendors sold their hand-crafted designs and offered services while others picked up food from a number of food trucks. 

People also picked up paint brushes and contributed to a mural along the wall near the festival. 

 

 

