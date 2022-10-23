RADD Night moves to the Bay

The latest event was held on Oct. 20.
The RADD Night series has rotated through various venues since its inception but looks to have found a new home for years to come.
The latest community party was held at the new Bay Park as part of the "10 Days at The Bay" event series on Oct. 20.
Visitors stopped by for an evening of food, music and fun. A number of vendors sold their hand-crafted designs and offered services while others picked up food from a number of food trucks.
People also picked up paint brushes and contributed to a mural along the wall near the festival.
