Lia Torrulla paints a message of support.

RADD hosts block party to support Ukraine

Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022 |

Steve McAllister and Martha Robinson play music for the crowd.

Sienna and Jaclyn Campbell paint together.

Visitors brought supplies and ways to help Ukrainians.

The event was held on March 19.

Nati Shabbat plays music.

Sophia Ginevich and Olga Novik

Sylas Cox gathers art supplies.

Kamila Khasanova, Waxela Sananda, Gabriel Morris and Josiah Sananda

DreamLarge Director Julia Groom

Dan, Nicole and Jackson Starostecki with Eli Galati

Visitors brought supplies and ways to help Ukrainians.

Attendees carry sunflowers as a gesture.

Attendees dance along to music.

The block party was held March 19.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

When Tampa resident Kamila Khasanova heard from a friend that Sarasota's Rosemary District would host a supply drive event in support of Ukraine, she knew she needed to attend. 

Khasanova and her family are from Ukraine, and while she's been living in Florida, her family is still in Kyiv. She stays in contact with her family but it's been hard. It's been uplifting for Khasanova to see others at the block party give back to help. 

The RADD for Ukraine block party and supply drive brought hundreds of people to the Rosemary District for an evening of music and goodwill. Visitors were able to paint messages of support onto the walls of an art gallery while others listened to music outside. Many brought blankets, food and other supplies to be donated to people in Ukraine. 

