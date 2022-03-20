RADD hosts block party to support Ukraine

When Tampa resident Kamila Khasanova heard from a friend that Sarasota's Rosemary District would host a supply drive event in support of Ukraine, she knew she needed to attend.

Khasanova and her family are from Ukraine, and while she's been living in Florida, her family is still in Kyiv. She stays in contact with her family but it's been hard. It's been uplifting for Khasanova to see others at the block party give back to help.

The RADD for Ukraine block party and supply drive brought hundreds of people to the Rosemary District for an evening of music and goodwill. Visitors were able to paint messages of support onto the walls of an art gallery while others listened to music outside. Many brought blankets, food and other supplies to be donated to people in Ukraine.