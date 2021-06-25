 Skip to main content
Race boats line up for downtown block party

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Hundreds of visitors turned out for the event.

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

The party had several power boats on display.

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Daiane and Chris Boothroyd

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

The party had several power boats on display.

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Mark and Degan Crowe

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

The party had several power boats on display.

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Khloe Drymon does as many pushups as she can.

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Sandra Lucas, Jane Kirsch and Tracie Romanelli

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Corey Culler, Sarah Culler, Alayna Motz and Giada Culler

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Callie Langheim

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

The Palmers take a minute with a monster truck.

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Kids played with bubbles and fire hats

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Mallory, Charlotte, Annabelle and Derek Pirozzi

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Bill Quinn with his boat the On Edge

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

The Plumbing Professionals group pass out drink covers and other gifts from the boat.

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Krew, Sarah and Joel Kleppinger

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Suncoast Summerfest put on the "Boats on the Block" downtown party on June 25.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Locals and visitors often gather on Lido Beach to watch power boat racing during the annual Suncoast Summer Fest grand prix races every year. But they had a different opportunity on June 25 — the chance to see those boats up close during a block party. 

The "Boats on the Block" downtown block party had several power boats, jet skis and other watercraft stretched across Main Street for families and racing enthusiasts to admire. Attendees picked up drinks and strolled along the block looking at the many boats set to take to the seas this weekend.

