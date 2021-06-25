Race boats line up for downtown block party

Locals and visitors often gather on Lido Beach to watch power boat racing during the annual Suncoast Summer Fest grand prix races every year. But they had a different opportunity on June 25 — the chance to see those boats up close during a block party.

The "Boats on the Block" downtown block party had several power boats, jet skis and other watercraft stretched across Main Street for families and racing enthusiasts to admire. Attendees picked up drinks and strolled along the block looking at the many boats set to take to the seas this weekend.