The Grand Champion, as well as the Funniest display, went to the lab department's take on Muppets' Beaker and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew.

Pumpkin carving prompts seeds of ingenuity from Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Bridget Maltese of the lab department accepted the prize winning snacks for her department's display.

The Cutest award was presented to the radiology department, which actually did a CAT scan on a pumpkin.

Ashley Dillon of the radiology department accepted the Cutest award for the department's display.

The pharmacy lab gave a little New Orleans voodoo flavor to this pumpkin, which was voted Spookiest.

The cardiac/cath lab won the Best Use of Recycled Materials prize.

Lyn Swann of the cariac/cath lab said her department wanted to convey what the entire year has been like. That included the toilet paper shortage and the increased use of hand sanitizer.

The Cutest division winner included a real CAT scan of a pumpkin.

It wasn't hard to guess that the Women's Center came up with this pumpkin design.

The pumpkin patch was put together by the quality and medical staff.

The cinderella pumpkin, designed by the surgery scheduling team, didn't find its prince when it came to awards.

Hospital staff members show their sharp wit when it comes to carving pumpkins.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Ashley Dillon, a member of Lakewood Ranch Medial Center's radiology department, summed up the annual pumpkin carving competition at the hospital.

"It keeps it fun during a stressful time," she said.

Indeed, the hospital's staff produced some artistic home runs on Friday when the competition was judged. While radiology's "I'm afraid it's apendiseedis" took the Cutest award,  the Grand Champion award went to the lab department's take on Muppets' Beaker and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew.

All the competitors said the annual contest is very competitive. A collection of snacks was offered to all the winning departments.

 

 

 

