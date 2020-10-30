Pumpkin carving prompts seeds of ingenuity from Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Ashley Dillon, a member of Lakewood Ranch Medial Center's radiology department, summed up the annual pumpkin carving competition at the hospital.

"It keeps it fun during a stressful time," she said.

Indeed, the hospital's staff produced some artistic home runs on Friday when the competition was judged. While radiology's "I'm afraid it's apendiseedis" took the Cutest award, the Grand Champion award went to the lab department's take on Muppets' Beaker and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew.

All the competitors said the annual contest is very competitive. A collection of snacks was offered to all the winning departments.