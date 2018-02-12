Pulitzer Prize winner inspires audience to help national leaders get it right

Presidential historian and Pulitzer prizewinner Jon Meacham’s Feb. 12 lecture was part stand-up comedy routine and part commencement speech: Meacham had the audience in stitches at points with anecdotes of his interactions with past presidents, and they walked away feeling like they could help change the world.

Despite the humor, the second event in this year's Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series was about Meacham’s advice for weathering a tumultuous presidency. “You can’t simply expect the leaders to get it right,” he said early on. “They can only get it right if we help them do it.”

Meacham, whom wasn’t shy about gently criticizing President Donald Trump, opened with a story about meeting him in 2016, months before the election. What stood out to Meacham from that meeting was not the president himself, but a young family he saw walk into the lobby and look around with wide eyes. The couple’s young son asked his father, “Do you think HE uses the same door?”

“Donald Trump had somehow or another become a superhero,” Meacham said. “Donald Trump is president of the United States today because he was reaching that family.”

Meacham, who you may recognize from his regular guest spot on the Morning Joe, or from his writings in TIME magazine and The New York Times Book Review, went into an explanation of how “the most unconventional administration in history” came to be.

He explained that only 18% of Americans trust the government to do the right thing some or most of the time. And that it’s generally believed a family of four needs to make $130,000 annually to be middle class. But the norm in the U.S. is closer to $55,000 annually.

Meacham called this the perfect storm, although he cringed at his own use of the cliche.

He compared Trump’s presidency so far to the Civil War and the Great Depression — both times of widespread divisiveness.

According to Meacham, there are three characteristics that have gotten Americans out of “moments like this” in the past: curiosity, the capacity to learn from mistakes and empathy.

He mentioned the Works Progress Administration’s decision to subsidize writers and artists in an effort to find out as much as possible about the world around us. He pointed to former President John F. Kennedy’s willingness to admit he made a mistake, and learn from it, which got the U.S. out of the Cuban Missile Crisis. And he told a story from former President George H. W. Bush’s childhood, where he showed empathy for a classmate, that translated into how he dealt with the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“A nation is a multitude of rational beings united by the commonality of the things they love,” he said.

