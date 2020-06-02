Protestors take to downtown Sarasota in Black Lives Matter march

Cries of "No Justice, No Peace!" filled downtown Sarasota during a Black Lives Matter march June 2.

The march, which started in Bayfront Park area and made its way to the Sarasota Police Station, had hundreds of protestors holding up signs and demanding justice for George Floyd — the Minneapolis man who died following a police officer kneeling down on his neck.

Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Police Department officers met the demonstrators at the station, where Deputy Chief of Police Pat Robinson joined protestors in taking a knee in a show of solidarity.