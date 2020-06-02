 Skip to main content
Hannah Sticht, Juan Agosto and Jordan Cohen held up signs.

Protestors take to downtown Sarasota in Black Lives Matter march

Hundreds of protestors filled Bayfront Park.

Nia Nixon held her sign up to oncoming cars.

Kirsty Irwin held up her signs to oncoming cars.

Peter and Finley MacBeth went to the protest.

Haylie Poole and Nicholas Buck held up signs and joined the crowd.

Mikael Tafesse was passionate.

Renee Carpenter joined in the crowd.

Chloe Schwab, Andrew Sap and Courtney Seguin cheered on.

Hundreds of protestors filled Bayfront Park.

Ryan Goodwin and Penny looked on.

Hundreds of protestors filled Bayfront Park.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Florida Highway Patrol officers met with protestors.

Protestors and Florida Highway Patrol officers had a group embrace.

Florida Highway Patrol officers listened to protestors.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Deputy Chief of Police Pat Robinson joined protestors in taking a knee in a show of solidarity.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Hundreds of protestors marched to the Sarasota Police Station.

Jovian Battis made an emotional plea to officers.

Jovian Battis made an emotional plea to officers.

Jovian Battis made an emotional plea to officers.

The June 2 protest drew hundreds of people in a walk through downtown Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Cries of "No Justice, No Peace!" filled downtown Sarasota during a Black Lives Matter march June 2.

The march, which started in Bayfront Park area and made its way to the Sarasota Police Station, had hundreds of protestors holding up signs and demanding justice for George Floyd — the Minneapolis man who died following a police officer kneeling down on his neck. 

Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Police Department officers met the demonstrators at the station, where Deputy Chief of Police Pat Robinson joined protestors in taking a knee in a show of solidarity.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

