Poodles of fun at Sarasota Polo Club

When University Park's Bernie Schaffer looks at her 10-year-old Shih Tzu, Katie, she is fairly certain of one thing.

"I think she knows she absolutely is adored," Schaffer said of the rescue dog she adopted.

Schaffer was one of the many Nate's Honor Animal Rescue volunteers who were showing off their rescued dogs Saturday, March 9 during Ponies for Pups at the Sarasota Polo Club.

More than 500 fans of both polo and pups showed up to help raise funds for Nate's Honor Animal Rescue and its current expansion project on Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch.

And as Sarasota's Katy Carrigan pointed out, when you adopt a rescue animal, you might be doing yourself a bigger favor than the animal. She has a Shih Tzu mix named Homer, she adopted in August.

"It's the best thing that has happened to me," she said.