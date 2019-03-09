 Skip to main content
Sarasota's Katy Carrigan and her rescue dog, Homer, enjoy the festivities at Ponies for Pups. Carrigan works for event sponsor Raymond James.

Poodles of fun at Sarasota Polo Club

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Kelly Abercrombie, who works in sales for Nassau Candy, gets a kiss from Dorothy, one of nine puppies taken in by Nate's who were named after Wizard of Oz characters.

Stephen Shrewsbury shows off Scarecrow, a hound mix puppy ready to be adopted at Nate's. Shrewsbury was with the Saxs Fifth Avenue sponsor group.

Englewood's Meredith Campbell enjoys her golden doodle, Annabella, who is 6 years old.

Waterlefe's Susan Woods walks at the polo grounds with Luna, her standard poodle.

Silent auction bidders had quite a selection of items to try to buy.

Myakka City's Steve Buron plays with Racine, a Blue Heeler his wife, Bonnie, rescued. Bonnie is a Nate's volunteer.

Bloomington, Ind.'s Laura Karcher, who is visiting her parents, Panther Ridge's Gary and Danielle Ulfers, holds Sam, a 7-year-old black lab-great Dane mix.

University Park's Lew and Bernie Schaffer hold Katie, a 10-year-old Shih Tzu they adopted as a rescue.

Nokomis' Katy Vanderstel brought Angus, her 6-year-old Rottweiler to the polo match. She is a Nate's volunteer.

Alberto Rojas adopted Kemper, a 2-year-old pit bull and great dane mix, from Nate's three weeks ago.

Suzanne Hoffman, a volunteer for Nate's, holds Scarecrow, an 8-week-old hound mix ready for adoption.

East County's Birgit Ferber tries to give her retriever mix, Inky, a hug before the polo match. Ferber is a Nate's volunteer.

Mote Ranch's Martina Schlagwein makes a bid on a silent auction item.

Lakewood Ranch's Monica Stringer gets a horse's tail ready for the polo match.

Ponies for Pups draws support for Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

When University Park's Bernie Schaffer looks at her 10-year-old Shih Tzu, Katie, she is fairly certain of one thing.

"I think she knows she absolutely is adored," Schaffer said of the rescue dog she adopted.

Schaffer was one of the many Nate's Honor Animal Rescue volunteers who were showing off their rescued dogs Saturday, March 9 during Ponies for Pups at the Sarasota Polo Club.

More than 500 fans of both polo and pups showed up to help raise funds for Nate's Honor Animal Rescue and its current expansion project on Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch.

And as Sarasota's Katy Carrigan pointed out, when you adopt a rescue animal, you might be doing yourself a bigger favor than the animal. She has a Shih Tzu mix named Homer, she adopted in August.

"It's the best thing that has happened to me," she said.

