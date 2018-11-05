Poodle lovers unite for fifth annual Puttin' on the Poodle

Puttin' on the Poodles went to the dogs. Literally.

The fifth annual luncheon, which was held Nov. 5, benefited the Florida Poodle Rescue. Funds raised go toward the daily care of the rescue dogs on site, along with the medical attention needed by many of the poodles that come in.

Once guests entered through the doors of Michael's On East – some with a poodle in tow – they were able to shop, sip and bid on the silent auction items. Many of them were dog-themed.

This year's speaker for the event was Clemence von Mueffling, author of the novel "Ageless Beauty the French Way." von Mueffling answered guest questions after her speech.