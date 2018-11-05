 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Amanda E. Stiff, Honorary Chairwoman Chief Bernadette DiPino, Speaker Clemence von Mueffling and Co-Chairwoman Constanza Bryant

Poodle lovers unite for fifth annual Puttin' on the Poodle

Monday, Nov. 5, 2018

Rhonda Diggins, Founder and President Tricia Robles and Simon the Standard Poodle

Rhonda Diggins, Founder and President Tricia Robles and Simon the Standard Poodle

Patricia Wall and Beth Leslie

Patricia Wall and Beth Leslie

Poodle items were abundant in the silent auction.

Poodle items were abundant in the silent auction.

Susan Romine and Cindy Quick

Susan Romine and Cindy Quick

Reggie the Standard Poodle

Reggie the Standard Poodle

Jeff Holik, Kathy Caserta and Vic Caserta

Jeff Holik, Kathy Caserta and Vic Caserta

The centerpieces were available to purchase after the event.

The centerpieces were available to purchase after the event.

Tom Rogers and Peggy Albano

Tom Rogers and Peggy Albano

Tammy Dickman and Stacey Adams

Tammy Dickman and Stacey Adams

Joe Jennings and Denise Darker

Joe Jennings and Denise Darker

Each guest received a copy of the speaker's book.

Each guest received a copy of the speaker's book.

Myrna Band and Sharon Minuto

Myrna Band and Sharon Minuto

Gina Brulato and Donna Moffitt with Terry and Robyn Sullivan

Gina Brulato and Donna Moffitt with Terry and Robyn Sullivan

Guests were given a poodle card and a poodle cookie at their place setting.

Guests were given a poodle card and a poodle cookie at their place setting.

The theme of the event was not only poodles, but all things French as well.

The theme of the event was not only poodles, but all things French as well.

Susan and Sarah Macrae

Susan and Sarah Macrae

Gwen Lehnert and Susan Michl

Gwen Lehnert and Susan Michl

Laurie Grossman, Marie Hamm and Josie Watts

Laurie Grossman, Marie Hamm and Josie Watts

Stella & Chewy's dog treats were available as guests walked out the door.

Stella & Chewy's dog treats were available as guests walked out the door.

The Sarasota Friends of Florida Poodle Rescue's luncheon was hosted Nov. 5 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Puttin' on the Poodles went to the dogs. Literally. 

The fifth annual luncheon, which was held Nov. 5, benefited the Florida Poodle Rescue. Funds raised go toward the daily care of the rescue dogs on site, along with the medical attention needed by many of the poodles that come in.

Once guests entered through the doors of Michael's On East – some with a poodle in tow – they were able to shop, sip and bid on the silent auction items. Many of them were dog-themed. 

This year's speaker for the event was Clemence von Mueffling, author of the novel "Ageless Beauty the French Way." von Mueffling answered guest questions after her speech. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

