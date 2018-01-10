 Skip to main content
Immediate Past Chairman of Plymouth Harbor Duncan Finlay and President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson

Plymouth Harbor cuts ribbon on Northwest Garden Building

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 |

Robert Wagner, Breanca Niski and Tonya Atchison of event sponsor Brown & Brown Insurance

President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson welcomes guests to the ribbon cutting.

President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson along with fellow chairpeople and board members cut the ribbon of the new Northwest Garden Building.

Lorna Hard and Kathleen Collins

Judy Liersch and Marcella Schuyler

Immediate Past Chairman of Plymouth Harbor Duncan Finlay addresses the crowd at the ribbon cutting.

Joyce Fitzpatrick, Ky Thompson and Marge Melun

President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson along with fellow chairpeople and board members cut the ribbon of the new Northwest Garden Building.

Willis Smith Construction employees pose for a photo following the ribbon cutting.

Cade Sibley, chairwoman of the Plymouth Harbor Foundation, speaks to the crowd.

The new Northwest Garden Building is home to memory care, assisted living and residential living spaces.

Hild Kjeldbye and Jeanne Gerry

Lee Delietl and Nora and John Patterson

President and CEO of Plymouth Harbor Harry Hobson, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Becky Pazkowski and Joe Devore give a toast before cutting the ribbon.

The ribbon cutting’s theme was “A Cruise to Remember.” Attendees could visit four “ports;” Cozumel, the Bahamas, Key West and Cuba.

he Cuba “port” had a cigar bar for attendees.

The new building features memory care, assisted living and residential living spaces.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

A two-year dream for Plymouth Harbor came to fruition Jan. 10.

Residents, sponsors, guests, board members and leaders of the Plymouth Harbor community gathered for a ribbon-cutting in honor of the new Northwest Garden Building on Wednesday evening.

In December 2015, plans were put in place for a new building that would be home to memory care, assisted living and residential living spaces. After a delay because of Hurricane Irma, the $35 million project is complete.

The building has three floors and a parking garage. The first floor is home to the “Starr Memory  Care Residence,” which has two parts:  the Lido Neighborhood and Courtyard and the Ringling Neighborhood and Courtyard.” The second floor holds the Seaside Assisted Living Residence, and the third floor is where residents can find the Sunset Bistro and the independent living residence. 

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, multiple Plymouth Harbor leaders alluded that the new building was a defining moment in Plymouth Harbor’s history.

“We tripled our capacity of offering assisted living,” Plymouth Harbor President and CEO Harry Hobson said.

Hobson said this building signified a new dawn at Plymouth Harbor, one that keeps the facility on the cutting edge of retirement communities.

One out of two people aged 85 or older will have challenges with cognitive skills, he told the crowd. So, despite how beautiful the building looks on the inside, he said, it’s the programming taking place inside that’s the most important.  

Caregivers will be trained on how to manage techniques and triggers of those struggling with cognitive issues, and the programs will celebrate the uniqueness of each person, Hobson said.


 

