Plymouth Harbor cuts ribbon on Northwest Garden Building

A two-year dream for Plymouth Harbor came to fruition Jan. 10.

Residents, sponsors, guests, board members and leaders of the Plymouth Harbor community gathered for a ribbon-cutting in honor of the new Northwest Garden Building on Wednesday evening.

In December 2015, plans were put in place for a new building that would be home to memory care, assisted living and residential living spaces. After a delay because of Hurricane Irma, the $35 million project is complete.

The building has three floors and a parking garage. The first floor is home to the “Starr Memory Care Residence,” which has two parts: the Lido Neighborhood and Courtyard and the Ringling Neighborhood and Courtyard.” The second floor holds the Seaside Assisted Living Residence, and the third floor is where residents can find the Sunset Bistro and the independent living residence.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, multiple Plymouth Harbor leaders alluded that the new building was a defining moment in Plymouth Harbor’s history.

“We tripled our capacity of offering assisted living,” Plymouth Harbor President and CEO Harry Hobson said.

Hobson said this building signified a new dawn at Plymouth Harbor, one that keeps the facility on the cutting edge of retirement communities.

One out of two people aged 85 or older will have challenges with cognitive skills, he told the crowd. So, despite how beautiful the building looks on the inside, he said, it’s the programming taking place inside that’s the most important.

Caregivers will be trained on how to manage techniques and triggers of those struggling with cognitive issues, and the programs will celebrate the uniqueness of each person, Hobson said.



