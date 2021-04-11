The Greenfield Prize Award Dinner was held April 11 at Michael's On East.
The Greenfield Prize Award Dinner celebrated playwright and theater artist Aleshea Harris April 11 at Michael's On East.
Harris, who has written a number of acclaimed plays including "Is God Is" and "What to Send Up When It Goes Down", was awarded this year with the Greenfield Prize that comes with a $30,000 commission to advance her writing and theatre career. Guests arrived for a cocktail hour before settling down for dinner. There they heard from Hermitage and Greenfield figures and then watched as Harris received her award.