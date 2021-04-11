 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
2021 Prize Recipient Aleshea Harris

Playwright Aleshea Harris awarded at 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

2021 Prize Recipient Aleshea Harris

Buy this Photo
Co-chairwomen Flora Major and Ellen Berman

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Co-chairwomen Flora Major and Ellen Berman

Buy this Photo
Hermitage Artist Retreat Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg with 2021 Prize Recipient Aleshea Harris

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Hermitage Artist Retreat Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg with 2021 Prize Recipient Aleshea Harris

Buy this Photo
The event had more than dozens of supporters in attendance.

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

The event had more than dozens of supporters in attendance.

Buy this Photo
Amy Wallace and Vice President of Greenfield Foundation Bill Epstein

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Amy Wallace and Vice President of Greenfield Foundation Bill Epstein

Buy this Photo
The event had more than dozens of supporters in attendance.

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

The event had more than dozens of supporters in attendance.

Buy this Photo
Kim Durham, Board President Leslie Edwards and Co-founder and Program Director Patricia Caswell

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Kim Durham, Board President Leslie Edwards and Co-founder and Program Director Patricia Caswell

Buy this Photo
Stuart Mushlin and Francine Achbar

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Stuart Mushlin and Francine Achbar

Buy this Photo
Alan Quimby and Susan Brainerd

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Alan Quimby and Susan Brainerd

Buy this Photo
Tina Napoli, Faine Smith and Sondra Biller

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Tina Napoli, Faine Smith and Sondra Biller

Buy this Photo
The event had musicians providing music.

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

The event had musicians providing music.

Buy this Photo
Larry Bold and Carol White Bold

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Larry Bold and Carol White Bold

Buy this Photo
Joel Howard, Andy Sandberg and Tracy Tucker

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Joel Howard, Andy Sandberg and Tracy Tucker

Buy this Photo
Nel Leffel and Mariann Casey

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Nel Leffel and Mariann Casey

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Stamoulis and Mark Creech

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Elizabeth Stamoulis and Mark Creech

Buy this Photo
Megen Macdonald and Maggie Davenport

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Megen Macdonald and Maggie Davenport

Buy this Photo
Terry Brackett, Kathy Jordan and Felice Schulaner

Sunday, Apr. 11, 2021 |

Terry Brackett, Kathy Jordan and Felice Schulaner

Buy this Photo
Share
The Greenfield Prize Award Dinner was held April 11 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Greenfield Prize Award Dinner celebrated playwright and theater artist Aleshea Harris April 11 at Michael's On East.

Harris, who has written a number of acclaimed plays including "Is God Is" and "What to Send Up When It Goes Down", was awarded this year with the Greenfield Prize that comes with a $30,000 commission to advance her writing and theatre career. Guests arrived for a cocktail hour before settling down for dinner. There they heard from Hermitage and Greenfield figures and then watched as Harris received her award. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement