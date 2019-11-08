 Skip to main content
The Pirates take the field through a cloud of smoke.

Pirates football falls in first round of playoffs

The Pirates take the field through a cloud of smoke.

Pirates senior wideout Robbie Goecker stiff arms a Palmetto defender.

Pirates senior wideout Robbie Goecker stiff arms a Palmetto defender.

Pirates junior defensive lineman Ethan Robb (58) and senior linebacker Luke Reeves (45) take down Palmetto quarterback Xavier Williams.

Pirates junior defensive lineman Ethan Robb (58) and senior linebacker Luke Reeves (45) take down Palmetto quarterback Xavier Williams.

Pirates wideout Connor Losada lines up before the snap.

Pirates wideout Connor Losada lines up before the snap.

Pirates junior running back Jaheim Hodo gets tripped by a Palmetto defender.

Pirates junior running back Jaheim Hodo gets tripped by a Palmetto defender.

Pirates junior Anthony Toro stonewalls Palmetto junior Sagel Hickson.

Pirates junior Anthony Toro stonewalls Palmetto junior Sagel Hickson.

Pirates sophomore Shawqi Itraish scrambles for a first down.

Pirates sophomore Shawqi Itraish scrambles for a first down.

Pirates junior running back Lavontay Youmans heads to the sideline after rolling into the end zone.

Pirates junior running back Lavontay Youmans heads to the sideline after rolling into the end zone.

Pirates junior tight end Carson Goda hauls in a touchdown pass from senior Robbie Goecker on a wide recevier pass trick play.

Pirates junior tight end Carson Goda hauls in a touchdown pass from senior Robbie Goecker on a wide recevier pass trick play.

Pirates junior wideout Josh Thomas takes the ball upfield on a kickoff return.

Pirates junior wideout Josh Thomas takes the ball upfield on a kickoff return.

Pirates senior Robbie Goecker (4) goes through the handshake line one last time. Goecker had a touchdown in the loss.

Pirates senior Robbie Goecker (4) goes through the handshake line one last time. Goecker had a touchdown in the loss.

Pirates coach Curt Bradley talks to his team after the loss.

Pirates coach Curt Bradley talks to his team after the loss.

Braden River gave Palmetto all it could handle, but it was not enough.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

For the second week in a row, Braden River High held a lead in the fourth quarter as an underdog. 

For the second week in a row, Braden River blew the lead. This time, it ended their season. 

The Pirates (4-7) led Palmetto High (10-1) 21-10 in the final quarter of the teams' first-round playoff matchup. But a scramble into the end zone by Palmetto quarterback Xavier Williams put the Tigers in a position to strike. A few minutes later, Williams threw an 85-yard touchdown to LaJohntay Wester to make it 24-21. That is how the game would end. 

Braden River's early lead could have been even larger. The Pirates scored on a wide-receiver pass, from junior Shawqi Itraish to senior wideout Robbie Goecker to junior tight end Carson Goda, on its first possession, than followed that with a drive capped by Lavontae Youmans' 2-yard touchdown run. The Pirates then recovered a Williams fumble, but could not capitalize on the opportunity. The defense also dropped a surefire pick six in the first quarter. Hitting on either one of these two opportunities may have given the game a different outcome. 

After the game, Pirates coach Curt Bradley said he was proud of his whole team's effort, but was upset that he could not help the senior class reach the heights it wanted to before graduation. 

 

