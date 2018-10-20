 Skip to main content
Mustangs senior wideout Cooper Corley leads the team onto the field, American flag in hand.

Pirates blank Mustangs 56-0 in rivalry game

Mustangs senior wideout Cooper Corley leads the team onto the field, American flag in hand.

Lakewood Ranch coach Chris Culton prepares for his first taste of the Braden River-Lakewood Ranch rivalry. The Mustangs would lose 56-0.

Lakewood Ranch coach Chris Culton prepares for his first taste of the Braden River-Lakewood Ranch rivalry. The Mustangs would lose 56-0.

Braden River head coach Curt Bradley and offensive coordinator Eric Sanders watch their team go through warmups. The Pirates would win 56-0.

Braden River head coach Curt Bradley and offensive coordinator Eric Sanders watch their team go through warmups. The Pirates would win 56-0.

Mustangs senior Drake Theriot (85) and Pirates junior Travis Tobey (28) talk with the referees before the coin toss.

Mustangs senior Drake Theriot (85) and Pirates junior Travis Tobey (28) talk with the referees before the coin toss.

Mustangs senior quarterback George Davis launches a pass downfield.

Mustangs senior quarterback George Davis launches a pass downfield.

Pirates QB Bryan Gagg scrambles through the middle of the Mustangs defense. He finished 5 of 8 for 69 yards through the air.

Pirates QB Bryan Gagg scrambles through the middle of the Mustangs defense. He finished 5 of 8 for 69 yards through the air.

Pirates junior tight end Travis Tobey walks into the end zone after catching a pass from senior Bryan Gagg.

Pirates junior tight end Travis Tobey walks into the end zone after catching a pass from senior Bryan Gagg.

Mustangs junior Gavin Goeden tiptoes the sideline for a first down.

Mustangs junior Gavin Goeden tiptoes the sideline for a first down.

Junior wideout Robbie Goecker puts a spin move on a Lakewood Ranch defender. Goecker would score on the play.

Junior wideout Robbie Goecker puts a spin move on a Lakewood Ranch defender. Goecker would score on the play.

Senior Pirates running back Maurice Fedd rumbles into the end zone.

Senior Pirates running back Maurice Fedd rumbles into the end zone.

Mustangs senior QB George Davis pitches to junior Gavin Goeden on an option play.

Mustangs senior QB George Davis pitches to junior Gavin Goeden on an option play.

Lakewood Ranch senior Caleb Browner (2) lays a hit on Pirates junior Robbie Goecker (11).

Lakewood Ranch senior Caleb Browner (2) lays a hit on Pirates junior Robbie Goecker (11).

Pirates junior Travis Tobey (28) muscles his way for a first down.

Pirates junior Travis Tobey (28) muscles his way for a first down.

Pirates junior running back Brian Battie tells the crowd at Lakewood Ranch High to quiet down after scoring his fourth touchdown of the night.

Pirates junior running back Brian Battie tells the crowd at Lakewood Ranch High to quiet down after scoring his fourth touchdown of the night.

A Braden River senior had four touchdowns - in the first half
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The streak now stands at five. 

Braden River High football (6-2) handed rival Lakewood Ranch High (0-8) another loss Friday night, a 56-0 game that extended the Mustangs' pain in the series. The Pirates have won the schools' last five meetings, by an average of 33.8 points. 

The scoring started early. Pirates junior running back Brian Battie scampered 76 yards for a score on the Pirates' first possession. The running back had one of the most prolific — and efficient — games of his or anyone else's seasons, running for 116 yards and four touchdowns on just five carries, all in the first half.

The second half was played with a running clock. 

Pirates quarterbacks also found success against the Mustangs. Braden River played senior starting quarterback Bryan Gagg sparingly, but he completed five of eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Backup quarterback Jacob Hepler, also a senior, completed four of seven passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Pirates coach Curt Bradley said he was glad to get his non-starters some experience against first-team units. 

Senior running back Drake Theriot was the biggest positive offensively for the Mustangs, running for 120 yards. Lakewood Ranch entered the Pirates red zone once, in the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs following a failed pitch play.

Mustangs first-year coach Chris Culton called the game a "tough one," but said he was pleased with Theriot's performance. 

The Pirates next play at North Port High (3-5) on Oct. 26, and the Mustangs will play at Sarasota High (1-7) the same evening. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

