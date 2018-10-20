Pirates blank Mustangs 56-0 in rivalry game

The streak now stands at five.

Braden River High football (6-2) handed rival Lakewood Ranch High (0-8) another loss Friday night, a 56-0 game that extended the Mustangs' pain in the series. The Pirates have won the schools' last five meetings, by an average of 33.8 points.

The scoring started early. Pirates junior running back Brian Battie scampered 76 yards for a score on the Pirates' first possession. The running back had one of the most prolific — and efficient — games of his or anyone else's seasons, running for 116 yards and four touchdowns on just five carries, all in the first half.

The second half was played with a running clock.

Pirates quarterbacks also found success against the Mustangs. Braden River played senior starting quarterback Bryan Gagg sparingly, but he completed five of eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Backup quarterback Jacob Hepler, also a senior, completed four of seven passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Pirates coach Curt Bradley said he was glad to get his non-starters some experience against first-team units.

Senior running back Drake Theriot was the biggest positive offensively for the Mustangs, running for 120 yards. Lakewood Ranch entered the Pirates red zone once, in the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs following a failed pitch play.

Mustangs first-year coach Chris Culton called the game a "tough one," but said he was pleased with Theriot's performance.

The Pirates next play at North Port High (3-5) on Oct. 26, and the Mustangs will play at Sarasota High (1-7) the same evening.