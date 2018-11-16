 Skip to main content
Pines of Sarasota Board of Directors Vice ChairmanJane Hunder, JoAnn Westbrook and Director of Nursing Gloria Wright

Pines of Sarasota celebrates 70th anniversary

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

Kiwanis Club of Sarasota President Fred Rood, Pines of Sarasota Foundation President Janet Ginn and Pines of Sarasota CEO and President Mike Ward

Marcia and Larry Schaper

Kay Mathers and and state Rep. Margaret Goode

Charles Rawley, Ken Madray, Jessica Elridge-Moore, Donna Cutillo and China Smith

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert gives board chairman Peter Abbott a city proclamation.

Pines of Sarasota Board Chairman Peter Abbott holds a proclamation from the city declaring Nov. 16 Pines of Sarasota Founders Day.

Residents of the Pines of Sarasota listen to speakers during the proclamation ceremony.

Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation & Senior Care Community said cheers to 70 years with its first annual Founder’s Day celebration.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation & Senior Care Community looked back on 70 years since first opening its doors to the Sarasota community in 1948. The non-profit rehabilitation and senior care facility held a Founders Day celebration Nov. 16 to commemorate the anniversary. Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert read a proclamation to declare the date as Pines of Sarasota Founders Day.

The Pines was founded by members of the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota who recognized the community's need for an affordable nursing home for Sarasota's elderly. The club raised funds to open the Pines' first two residences and dining hall. Today, the Pines has 19 buildings and serves more than 200 residents. 

"It's a great feeling to be part of this community for so long," said Pines President and CEO Mike Ward. "We've got some amazing plans for us as we move forward including completing our assisted living facility renovations and developing our master site plan." 

 

 

 

