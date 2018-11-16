Pines of Sarasota celebrates 70th anniversary

The Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation & Senior Care Community looked back on 70 years since first opening its doors to the Sarasota community in 1948. The non-profit rehabilitation and senior care facility held a Founders Day celebration Nov. 16 to commemorate the anniversary. Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert read a proclamation to declare the date as Pines of Sarasota Founders Day.

The Pines was founded by members of the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota who recognized the community's need for an affordable nursing home for Sarasota's elderly. The club raised funds to open the Pines' first two residences and dining hall. Today, the Pines has 19 buildings and serves more than 200 residents.

"It's a great feeling to be part of this community for so long," said Pines President and CEO Mike Ward. "We've got some amazing plans for us as we move forward including completing our assisted living facility renovations and developing our master site plan."