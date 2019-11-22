Pinecraft gets crafty for the holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Beneva Marketplace as the 26th annual Christmas in Pinecraft Arts and Crafts Festival takes over the shopping plaza.

IF YOU GO When: Nov. 21-23 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Where: Beneva Marketplace Shopping Center, 1231 S Beneva Road Information: 366-1234 The free event is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Beneva Marketplace Shopping Center, 1231 S Beneva Road. For information, call 366-1234.

More than 40 vendors –– many from the Amish and Mennonite community –– are selling handmade Christmas ornaments, jewelry, wooden pictures and baked goods as patrons lined the sidewalk to peruse the holiday-themed merchandise.

The Christmas market is one of two yearly craft festivals put on by Sheri DiBello, owner of Good As New consignment store. She holds the festival the weekend before Thanksgiving each year to kick off the holiday season.

The festival runs through Nov. 23 and the spring market will take place Feb. 27-29.