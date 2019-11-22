 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Domenique Maitre knits new items to sell during the festival.

Pinecraft gets crafty for the holidays

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Domenique Maitre knits new items to sell during the festival.

Buy this Photo
Hand-crafted ornaments are one of the many options at the craft festival.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Hand-crafted ornaments are one of the many options at the craft festival.

Buy this Photo
Just Stickney is the crafter of the handmade ornaments.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Just Stickney is the crafter of the handmade ornaments.

Buy this Photo
Gingerbread earrings are one of the many Christmas themed jewelry items available.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Gingerbread earrings are one of the many Christmas themed jewelry items available.

Buy this Photo
Mary Nichols and Ann Mast teamed up to sell their sewed items.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Mary Nichols and Ann Mast teamed up to sell their sewed items.

Buy this Photo
Christmas wood carvings come from Eugene Yancey.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Christmas wood carvings come from Eugene Yancey.

Buy this Photo
Eugene Yancey, owner of Creations From Above.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Eugene Yancey, owner of Creations From Above.

Buy this Photo
The Christmas jewelry is from Hawaii where Cindy Furtado owns The Cinderella Collection.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

The Christmas jewelry is from Hawaii where Cindy Furtado owns The Cinderella Collection.

Buy this Photo
Shelley Campbell creates stove towels that look like dresses.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Shelley Campbell creates stove towels that look like dresses.

Buy this Photo
Violet Miller, Rachel Graber and Rachelle Miller

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Violet Miller, Rachel Graber and Rachelle Miller

Buy this Photo
Metal-weaved jewelry comes from Robin Sue Designs.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Metal-weaved jewelry comes from Robin Sue Designs.

Buy this Photo
Dan Phibbs travels from Ohio each year for the festival.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Dan Phibbs travels from Ohio each year for the festival.

Buy this Photo
Cody "Flying Eagle" Templeton poses with his book at the festival.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 |

Cody "Flying Eagle" Templeton poses with his book at the festival.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 26th annual Christmas in Pinecraft Arts and Crafts Festival runs through Nov. 23.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Beneva Marketplace as the 26th annual Christmas in Pinecraft Arts and Crafts Festival takes over the shopping plaza. 

More than 40 vendors –– many from the Amish and Mennonite community –– are selling handmade Christmas ornaments, jewelry, wooden pictures and baked goods as patrons lined the sidewalk to peruse the holiday-themed merchandise. 

The Christmas market is one of two yearly craft festivals put on by Sheri DiBello, owner of Good As New consignment store. She holds the festival the weekend before Thanksgiving each year to kick off the holiday season.

The festival runs through Nov. 23 and the spring market will take place Feb. 27-29.

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement