Juniors Lana DiBiase, Ben Rosasco and Maya Lander will be drum majors next year as seniors.

Picnic honors Lakewood Ranch High Mustang band seniors

Tuesday, Apr. 27, 2021 |

Junior Brandon Mikula, senior Zachary Miller and freshman Tremiryah Miller have fun at the band picnic.

Courtney Flesche, Lauren Cunningham, Kayleigh Broundy and Virginia Frisbie are excited to join the Marching Mustangs as incoming freshmen. They hope the band will be able to compete next year.

Eric Miller and Ethan Horn, who both graduated in 2020, visit senior Gianna Hagopian with 2020 graduate Madi McCoy. Alumni of the band attended to support the seniors and members of next year's band.

A surprise tribute video to this year's band seniors includes baby photos of the seniors, photos of the seniors now and goodbye videos the seniors made.

Senior Alexa Bland shares her senior speech surrounded by fellow seniors, band alumni and other band members. Bland says she has loved her years in the band and will miss everyone.

Senior Victoria Pugh takes home a yard sign honoring her final year with the band.

New drum major Maya Landers gives a certificate to senior Cole Nash.

Seniors Alexis Rister, Alicia Torres and Mallory Shirey are honored at the band picnic. They received awards, yard signs and certificates for their participation in the band.

Zoey Miller, Karissa Miller, Hannah Miller and Jason Miller celebrate Hannah Miller's last year in the Marching Mustangs. Hannah Miller will be attending the University of South Florida in the fall and hopes to be in the band.

Paul Shirey honors his daughter, Mallory Shirey, who is a senior, with his wife, Gloria Shirey.

Lakewood Ranch High Marching Mustangs honor seniors and welcome incoming freshmen.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lana DiBiase, a junior at Lakewood Ranch High School, stood on a podium and led the 2021-2022 Marching Mustangs in its first live performance of the school year during the band picnic April 24. 

The performance was an opportunity for DiBiase to see what it will be like next year when she's a senior and a drum major.

"It was a lot of fun," DiBiase said. "It was interesting to hear it from a different perspective from up there on the podium."

After the performance, band members joined their families and band alumni in the stands for lunch before the band honored this year's seniors with a surprise tribute video and gave them yard signs and awards.

Ron Lambert, the band's director, said saying goodbye to the seniors is always the toughest.

"It's been 17 years [as director at Lakewood Ranch High], and it doesn't get any easier," Lambert said. 

Family members of seniors were excited to see their students honored.

"It's been an amazing four years for us," said Jason Miller, father of senior Hannah Miller. "We've watched how [Hannah] and her friends have grown over four years as musicians and leaders, and it's a great testament to the program."

 

 

