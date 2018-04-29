 Skip to main content
Laura Wazen and Alex Dilan

Physician musicians compete for Doctor Idol title

Laura Wazen and Alex Dilan

Cochlear Connections' Dr. Jeff Wazen and Laura Wazen

Cochlear Connections' Dr. Jeff Wazen and Laura Wazen

MC Ray Collins of ABC 7's "Good Morning Suncoast" introduces the first band.

MC Ray Collins of ABC 7's "Good Morning Suncoast" introduces the first band.

Doc and the Ear-iginals kicked off the competition.

Doc and the Ear-iginals kicked off the competition.

Mike Ross and Dr. Herbert Silverstein perform.

Mike Ross and Dr. Herbert Silverstein perform.

Doc and the Ear-iginals' saxophone player serenades the crowd.

Doc and the Ear-iginals' saxophone player serenades the crowd.

Jonathan and Linda Hoffberger, Lindsey Mertzlufft, Jennifer Goodman, Cheri Deguia, Heather Caldwell and Dr. Frederick Yturralde, front.

Jonathan and Linda Hoffberger, Lindsey Mertzlufft, Jennifer Goodman, Cheri Deguia, Heather Caldwell and Dr. Frederick Yturralde, front.

Scott and Kelli Nold with Marc Falco

Scott and Kelli Nold with Marc Falco

Jeremy Martin, Dr. Bob Cozer and Melissa Guthrie

Jeremy Martin, Dr. Bob Cozer and Melissa Guthrie

Dr. Bob Koser and Mary Beth Koser

Dr. Bob Koser and Mary Beth Koser

The Grand Poo-Bahs take the stage.

The Grand Poo-Bahs take the stage.

Caroline Sosa, Kristen Quinones and Carolyn Brennan.

Caroline Sosa, Kristen Quinones and Carolyn Brennan.

Sharon Kunkel and Jennifer Moss Wilson

Sharon Kunkel and Jennifer Moss Wilson

The Ear Research Foundation brought together eight bands featuring local doctors to compete in a battle of the bands.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Physicians showed off their talents outside the doctor’s office during Doctor Idol: Battle of the Bands at White Buffalo Saloon on April 28.

Eight bands featuring one or several doctors competed head-to-head to raise money for the Ear Research Foundation, which hosted the first Doctor Idol event in 2008.

“It was inspired because two of our doctors are in bands and play musical instruments,” said former Ear Research Foundation executive director Jennifer Moss Wilson. “As we were networking with other doctors in town we found out that lots of doctors are in bands.”

The judges — artistic director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Nate Jacobs, music producer and drummer Jeff Thal, and Dr. James R. Cocco — chose NU Jazz as the competition’s Doctor Idol with The Soul Sensations taking second place. The Audience Choice Award went to Good Lovin' Doctor.

 

