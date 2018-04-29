Physician musicians compete for Doctor Idol title

Physicians showed off their talents outside the doctor’s office during Doctor Idol: Battle of the Bands at White Buffalo Saloon on April 28.

Eight bands featuring one or several doctors competed head-to-head to raise money for the Ear Research Foundation, which hosted the first Doctor Idol event in 2008.

“It was inspired because two of our doctors are in bands and play musical instruments,” said former Ear Research Foundation executive director Jennifer Moss Wilson. “As we were networking with other doctors in town we found out that lots of doctors are in bands.”

The judges — artistic director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Nate Jacobs, music producer and drummer Jeff Thal, and Dr. James R. Cocco — chose NU Jazz as the competition’s Doctor Idol with The Soul Sensations taking second place. The Audience Choice Award went to Good Lovin' Doctor.