Holly and Patrick Wright

Payton Wright Foundation golf tournament swings into 11th year

Friday, May 3, 2019

Wayne Kaminski, Therese Gartton and Thomas Farrell

Jim and Karen Ambrosia, Darrell Hamed and Alan Blades

Golfers could purchase raffle tickets for various items.

Chris Burns, Doug Nooney and Kyle Eitman

Nichole Williamson, Shanna Kirby, Amy Crage and Kate Carlson

Barbara and Andrew Jacobsohn

Shelly Schapperacher and Susan Price

Chris Caledonia, Jordan Fleming, Rudy Sundberg and Mari Davenport

Tracy Bolander, Lani DeJesus and Donna Ryan

On May 3, more than 180 golfers took to the Harbourside Golf Course for the foundation.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Payton Wright Foundation teed off its 11th annual golf tournament May 3.

On Friday morning, more than 180 golfers gathered on the Harbourside Golf Course of the Resort at Longboat Key Club for the annual outing.

At noon, there was a shotgun start, and the golfers were off.

The Payton Wright Foundation was started by Holly and Patrick Wright after their daughter, Payton, died following a battle with Medulloepitheliomas, a rare form of brain cancer. The foundation aims to financially assist families who have children undergoing treatment for brain and spinal cord cancers.

Last year, the foundation was able to give $250,000 to numerous families.

“We’re just so happy to be able to help families all across the country,” Holly Wright said.

