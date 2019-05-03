Payton Wright Foundation golf tournament swings into 11th year

The Payton Wright Foundation teed off its 11th annual golf tournament May 3.

On Friday morning, more than 180 golfers gathered on the Harbourside Golf Course of the Resort at Longboat Key Club for the annual outing.

At noon, there was a shotgun start, and the golfers were off.

The Payton Wright Foundation was started by Holly and Patrick Wright after their daughter, Payton, died following a battle with Medulloepitheliomas, a rare form of brain cancer. The foundation aims to financially assist families who have children undergoing treatment for brain and spinal cord cancers.

Last year, the foundation was able to give $250,000 to numerous families.

“We’re just so happy to be able to help families all across the country,” Holly Wright said.