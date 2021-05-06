Paw-pular fashion in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Tresa Zumsteg grabbed a glass and toasted her friends for being at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's Diva and Dogs fashion show May 5.

Zumsteg said the fashion show was the first event she and her friends, Lakewood Ranch's Sharyn Nassau, Lea Russell, Teresa Morris and Deb Krupp, have attended since the pandemic began last March.

"I have tears in my eyes to be out and supporting a good cause," Zumsteg said.

They attended the fashion show, which was at Lakewood Ranch Country Club, to support the Humane Society as well as their friend, Marlene Gavens, who was modeling clothing from Twist Boutique and SunBug in Venice during the fashion show.