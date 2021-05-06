 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Rosé welcomes guests to the Divas and Dogs fashion show.

Paw-pular fashion in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Rosé welcomes guests to the Divas and Dogs fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Barbara Cogen and Country Club's Leslie Richards are excited to support the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Barbara Cogen and Country Club's Leslie Richards are excited to support the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Buy this Photo
The Divas and Dogs fashion show as a tropical theme. Flamingos were part of every table's centerpiece.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

The Divas and Dogs fashion show as a tropical theme. Flamingos were part of every table's centerpiece.

Buy this Photo
Country Club's Patricia Whinery and Lake Club's Peggy Sapp attend the fashion show to support their friend Donna Brierton, who is one of the models.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Country Club's Patricia Whinery and Lake Club's Peggy Sapp attend the fashion show to support their friend Donna Brierton, who is one of the models.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Deb Krupp, Tresa Zumsteg, Teresa Morris, Lea Russell and Sharyn Nassau cheers to being at a social event to support a good cause.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Deb Krupp, Tresa Zumsteg, Teresa Morris, Lea Russell and Sharyn Nassau cheers to being at a social event to support a good cause.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Lorraine Fox brings her purse with puppies on it to the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's fashion show. "It looks like my dog," Fox says about the dogs on her purse. "She tilts her head like that."

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Lorraine Fox brings her purse with puppies on it to the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's fashion show. "It looks like my dog," Fox says about the dogs on her purse. "She tilts her head like that."

Buy this Photo
Country Club East's Sue Stergio puts a bid down for a golf basket.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Country Club East's Sue Stergio puts a bid down for a golf basket.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Melissa Howard, Evella Feldhacker and Michele Caba have fun at the Divas and Dogs fashion show.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Melissa Howard, Evella Feldhacker and Michele Caba have fun at the Divas and Dogs fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's board of directors, thanks Dr. Sheri Weinstein, with Sarasota Wellness and Internal Medicine, for being a sponsor of the fashion show.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's board of directors, thanks Dr. Sheri Weinstein, with Sarasota Wellness and Internal Medicine, for being a sponsor of the fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's board of directors, appreciates the sponsorship from William Pena with Animal ER of University Park.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's board of directors, appreciates the sponsorship from William Pena with Animal ER of University Park.

Buy this Photo
Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's board of directors, is grateful for the sponsorship from Laura Stavola with the Soda/Stavola Group.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's board of directors, is grateful for the sponsorship from Laura Stavola with the Soda/Stavola Group.

Buy this Photo
Morgan Tinl with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch flips a coin while Susan Giroux Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's board of directors, waits to see if it's heads or tails.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Morgan Tinl with the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch flips a coin while Susan Giroux Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's board of directors, waits to see if it's heads or tails.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Christine Spelman chooses heads while Sarasota's Tricia Ritthaler chooses tails during the heads and tails game.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Christine Spelman chooses heads while Sarasota's Tricia Ritthaler chooses tails during the heads and tails game.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Carol Nash is surprised when she wins $500 in the heads and tails game.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Carol Nash is surprised when she wins $500 in the heads and tails game.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Cathy Edragna models an outfit that gives a nod to the colors of the ocean.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Cathy Edragna models an outfit that gives a nod to the colors of the ocean.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's MaryJo Hansen finishes her first walk through the ballroom modeling clothing from Twist Boutique and SunBug in Venice.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's MaryJo Hansen finishes her first walk through the ballroom modeling clothing from Twist Boutique and SunBug in Venice.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Jill Wellinger participates in the fashion show as a model.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Jill Wellinger participates in the fashion show as a model.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Iolanda Goodfellow shows off a jumpsuit that also comes in navy and black.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Iolanda Goodfellow shows off a jumpsuit that also comes in navy and black.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Donna and Dan Brierton finish walking through the ballroom as models to show clothing from Twist Boutique and SunBug in Venice.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Donna and Dan Brierton finish walking through the ballroom as models to show clothing from Twist Boutique and SunBug in Venice.

Buy this Photo
Share
Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's Diva and Dogs fashion show a hit for guests.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Tresa Zumsteg grabbed a glass and toasted her friends for being at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch's Diva and Dogs fashion show May 5. 

Zumsteg said the fashion show was the first event she and her friends, Lakewood Ranch's Sharyn Nassau, Lea Russell, Teresa Morris and Deb Krupp, have attended since the pandemic began last March. 

"I have tears in my eyes to be out and supporting a good cause," Zumsteg said. 

They attended the fashion show, which was at Lakewood Ranch Country Club, to support the Humane Society as well as their friend, Marlene Gavens, who was modeling clothing from Twist Boutique and SunBug in Venice during the fashion show.

Related Stories

Advertisement