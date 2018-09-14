 Skip to main content
Karen Medford, the owner of Sirius Day Spa and the spa director, Andres Alcober, say they're excited for the opening of the spa.

Party at the spa in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Susan Halsey, Mary Beth Traverso and Jay Traverso say they attended the party because they like to support local businesses.

Greenbrook's Collin Freeman, 9, enjoys an up-close visit with a fox provided by Big Cat Habitat at the party.

Apothicare at Lakewood Ranch owner Laila Zeid and Trend Transformations of Sarasota's Victoria Dominguez came to wish the spa success.

Back to Health Wellness Center's Brenda Green explains the chiropractor business they will offer at the spa to Elena Tadel and Susan Fazzino, who say that the spa is something really special.

Lakewood Ranch's Mary Ewert enjoys meeting Max, an umbrella cockatoo whose visit was provided by Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary .

Trish McEvoy makeup artist Aimee Kurtz talks about and does makeup for Lakewood Ranch's Lisa Vigrass. "I'm excited we have something like this in Lakewood Ranch," Vigrass said.

Two Blooms owners Robin Kornett and Melissa Estep meet up with friend Mary Baehr, owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts. All three wanted to show support for the new business because they are own small businesses themselves.

Cathy Davis, of Beauty Counter, meets Mari Burleson and Denise Holland. All three are involved in Successful Women Aligning Together, a women-only business networking group.

Grace Zastrow serves up shrimp cocktail and other snacks to the crowd.

U.S. Trust's T.J. Kornett and Tim Estep, of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, enjoy networking.

Sarasota's Ashley and James Guttridge came out to support their friends.

Sirius Day Spa had a VIP party to celebrate its grand opening.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Sirius Day Spa owners Karen and Richard Medford were overwhelmed Sept. 14 by the community support shown during a VIP party to celebrate the grand opening of their new business at Tavistock's The Green development in Lakewood Ranch.

"There are so many people here we've met in Lakewood Ranch who have supported us along the way," Karen Medford said. "It's a great community here."

Sirius Day Spa opened Sept. 15.

The party showed off services that will be offered at the spa and also included several exotic animals brought by Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary.

 

 

