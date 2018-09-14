Party at the spa in Lakewood Ranch

Sirius Day Spa owners Karen and Richard Medford were overwhelmed Sept. 14 by the community support shown during a VIP party to celebrate the grand opening of their new business at Tavistock's The Green development in Lakewood Ranch.

"There are so many people here we've met in Lakewood Ranch who have supported us along the way," Karen Medford said. "It's a great community here."

Sirius Day Spa opened Sept. 15.

The party showed off services that will be offered at the spa and also included several exotic animals brought by Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary.