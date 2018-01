The Harbourside Ballroom at the Longboat Key Club looked a little more groovy than usual on Jan. 28.

Hosted by The Paradise Center, the Peace, Love & Paradise dinner and dancing evening brought peace signs, tie dye and the 60s back.

Up for auction were a variety of items including paintings, jewelry and figurines. Up for bids at the live auction included an island getaway, dinner for six, and a cruise.