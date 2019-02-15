 Skip to main content
Women's Club member Dodie Shuert shows struts through the crowd and to the front area to show off the design she chose from Dillard's.

Palm Aire fashion show supports charity, education

Women's Club member Dodie Shuert shows struts through the crowd and to the front area to show off the design she chose from Dillard's.

Marilyn Trescone, a 10-year Women's Club member, dines with friend Kathleen Allen, who is a model for the show.

Marilyn Trescone, a 10-year Women's Club member, dines with friend Kathleen Allen, who is a model for the show.

Event co-chairwoman Kim Lege brought her mom, Lula Michael, to the show.

Event co-chairwoman Kim Lege brought her mom, Lula Michael, to the show.

Palm Aire County Women's Club members Michelle Crabtree and Pattie Meades dress up for the ocassion.

Palm Aire County Women's Club members Michelle Crabtree and Pattie Meades dress up for the ocassion.

Heidi Korsch, Robyn Didelot and Dana Opsincs came as guests of co-chairwoman Ivonne Cardona.

Heidi Korsch, Robyn Didelot and Dana Opsincs came as guests of co-chairwoman Ivonne Cardona.

Peridia residents Janice Sanburn and Pyllis Marchesi came as guests. Marchesi celebrated her 84th birthday by attending the event with friends.

Peridia residents Janice Sanburn and Pyllis Marchesi came as guests. Marchesi celebrated her 84th birthday by attending the event with friends.

Mary Lou Geghan and Janet Jackson wait to hear if they won a raffle item.

Mary Lou Geghan and Janet Jackson wait to hear if they won a raffle item.

Allyson Cooney is all smiles after winning a Divine Hair gift package worth $100.

Allyson Cooney is all smiles after winning a Divine Hair gift package worth $100.

Palm Aire Women's Club member Katherine Pike is the first model to show off designs available at Dillard's.

Palm Aire Women's Club member Katherine Pike is the first model to show off designs available at Dillard's.

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota Communications Director Andrea Knies models for the show.

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota Communications Director Andrea Knies models for the show.

Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, applauds Palm Aire women for supporting charity while having fun.

Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, applauds Palm Aire women for supporting charity while having fun.

Women's Club member Martha Sackett brought her friend, Honora McEvily.

Women's Club member Martha Sackett brought her friend, Honora McEvily.

More than 200 women attend 39th annual event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

When Palm Aire Women’s Club member Kim Lege was named co-chair of the 39th annual Palm Aire Women’s Club Fashion Show in September, she may not have known how hard she’d have to work. However, she knew immediately she wanted her 80-year-old mother, Lula Michael, to be part of the fun.

While Kim Lege was attending meetings Feb. 9 in preparation for the fashion show, her husband, John Lege, drove to Gainesville to pick up Michael. Kim Lege went to Dillard’s and bought her mother a sparkly black dress.

The pair sat side by side at a front table as models paraded around the room Feb. 15 at the Palm Aire Golf and Country Club for the fashion show, this year themed ““Diamonds are a Girls Best Friend.  

About 220 women enjoyed lunch, raffles and a fashion show featuring designs from Dillard’s.

“It’s for such a worthy cause,” Kim Lege said, noting proceeds provide financial donations to charities and scholarships to local students. “All the money we raise goes back into the community. It’s been a very fun process.”

Special guests included Bernadette DiPino, the chief of police of the Sarasota Police Department, who volunteered as a model, as well as Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Executive Director Jim Shirley, who emceed the event.

