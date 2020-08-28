Paint with purpose in Lakewood Ranch

Cooper Colon, a second grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, carefully painted a small block of yellow on his painting of an ice cream sundae Aug. 28 at Let’s Create Art on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

He then used a blow dryer to dry the yellow paint before adding a block of blue and later a block of red to form his Superman ice cream scoop, which was inspired by the flavor from Big Olaf Creamery.

The painting lesson was part of Let’s Create Art’s new program for e-learners and home-schoolers. The program allows students to participate in an art project incorporating math, science, English or social studies in the afternoon.

“We felt maybe this would be a great way to serve the community,” said Cory Vance, a co-operator of Let’s Create Art.