Adriana Buchanan, a third grader at Providence Community School, works alongside her brother, Beckham, a first grader.

Paint with purpose in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020 |

Let's Create Art's Whitney Vance instructs students on how to sketch an ice cream sundae before they start painting.

Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020 |

Boden Colon, a kindergartner at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, dips his brush into blue paint so he can paint the table on the canvas.

Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020 |

Cooper Colon, a second grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, focuses on his sundae painting. He painted one scoop red, blue and yellow, which is inspired by the Superman ice cream at Big Olaf Creamery.

Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020 |

Charley Birdsall, a third grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, meticulously paints a canvas. Birdsall is painting a Cookie Monster ice cream scoop with dark pink drizzle.

Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020 |

Adriana Buchanan, a third grader at Providence Community School, focuses on painting the background of her canvas pink.

Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020 |

Gregory Sheaperd, a third grader at Providence Community School, paints the background of his painting white. He painted his ice cream a mint color to represent mint chocolate chip ice cream.

Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020 |

Ben Kloss, a third grader at Providence Community School, adds a cherry on top of his ice cream sundae.

Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020 |

Mark Kloss, a first grader at Providence Community School, dips his brush into paint before continuing his ice cream sundae painting.

Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020 |

Beckham Buchanan, a first grader at Providence Community School, shows off his finished artwork.

Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Let's Create Art gives homeschoolers and e-learners opportunities to learn while safely socializing.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Cooper Colon, a second grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, carefully painted a small block of yellow on his painting of an ice cream sundae Aug. 28 at Let’s Create Art on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

He then used a blow dryer to dry the yellow paint before adding a block of blue and later a block of red to form his Superman ice cream scoop, which was inspired by the flavor from Big Olaf Creamery.

The painting lesson was part of Let’s Create Art’s new program for e-learners and home-schoolers. The program allows students to participate in an art project incorporating math, science, English or social studies in the afternoon.

“We felt maybe this would be a great way to serve the community,” said Cory Vance, a co-operator of Let’s Create Art.

