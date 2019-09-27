 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
ODA defensive tackle Jack Bancroft takes down a Saint Stephen's running back.

Thunder football's perfect record snapped by Saint Stephen's

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

ODA defensive tackle Jack Bancroft takes down a Saint Stephen's running back.

Buy this Photo
ODA defensive lineman J.J. Easto looks to the sideline after a tackle for loss.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

ODA defensive lineman J.J. Easto looks to the sideline after a tackle for loss.

Buy this Photo
ODA quarterback Tyler Beasley scrambles upfield.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

ODA quarterback Tyler Beasley scrambles upfield.

Buy this Photo
ODA running back Colin Castro stiff arms a Saint Stephen's defender.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

ODA running back Colin Castro stiff arms a Saint Stephen's defender.

Buy this Photo
ODA's JJ Easto (53) and Luca Marfella (44) come together after an Easto tackle.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

ODA's JJ Easto (53) and Luca Marfella (44) come together after an Easto tackle.

Buy this Photo
ODA quarterback Tyler Beasley looks for an open receiver.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

ODA quarterback Tyler Beasley looks for an open receiver.

Buy this Photo
ODA safety Wyatt Carlton (12) breaks up a Saint Stephen's pass.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

ODA safety Wyatt Carlton (12) breaks up a Saint Stephen's pass.

Buy this Photo
ODA's Patrick O'Keefe (8) and Grady Paxton (23) toss a Saint Stephen's running back to the turf.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

ODA's Patrick O'Keefe (8) and Grady Paxton (23) toss a Saint Stephen's running back to the turf.

Buy this Photo
ODA's Luca Marino (32) gets the handoff from Tyler Beasley.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

ODA's Luca Marino (32) gets the handoff from Tyler Beasley.

Buy this Photo
ODA coach Chris Kempton speaks to his team following the 48-7 loss.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

ODA coach Chris Kempton speaks to his team following the 48-7 loss.

Buy this Photo
Share
ODA fell 48-7 thanks to tackling issues and struggles with the Eagles' physicality.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Out-of-Door Academy Thunder is undefeated no longer. 

ODA (5-1) lost to rival Saint Stephen's Episcopal (5-1) 48-7 on the road. It is the Thunder's eighth-straight loss to the Eagles. 

The Thunder had a chance to snag momentum in the second quarter. Down 7-0, ODA quarterback Tyler Beasley saw wide receiver Ethan Pope streaking down the field. A catch would have meant a touchdown — but the two couldn't connect. The miscue led to an ODA punt, which was botched. Saint Stephen's capitalized on the mistake with a touchdown run from D.J. Clark.

The score made it 14-0 in a flash, and ODA was never able to threaten the Eagles again, until the game was out of reach. 

The Thunder had just 109 total yards. ODA got 74 of them on a touchdown run from Colin Castro, the lone offensive bright spot. ODA struggled with the physicality of Saint Stephen's defensive line, particularly senior Dylan Davis, who was awarded game MVP honors for wreaking havoc all night. 

Despite the offensive struggles, coach Chris Kempton said he was most disappointed in his team's tackling. The Thunder kept trying to tackle Clark and other Eagles up high, he said, which was ineffective and goes against the way the team practices tackling. That will need to be fixed over the next seven days, before the team travels to Northside Christian. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement