Orchid Ball: Warhol-ed

Getting a ball together, especially one as big as Orchid Ball, takes quite a bit of pre-planning and execution. For this year’s Orchid Ball: Warhol’s Floral Playground, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Senior Director of Special Events Roger Capote has been planning since last summer. We joined him the day of Orchid Ball to see how Capote organizes the venue. As this year’s Andy Warhol exhibit is displayed in the gardens, Capote put thought into each aspect of the design to create an event which would make Warhol proud. “We all wanted to do an experience throughout the event, because Andy Warhol was about the experience,” Capote says.