Opera in Sarasota is a pet project

Friends Claudia Pennington and Glo Reber went to Opera for Animals Singing is Saving (OASIS) on Jan. 26 at Palm Aire Country Club to help raise money for animal rescues along with being able to enjoy some great music.

The shopping and wine was a bonus at the annual dinner and opera event.

"We really support this organization," said Pennington, a University Place resident, after she and Reber checked out the silent auction items while enjoying a glass of red wine. "They show you always have something to give ... use your talents."

The women enjoyed visiting with adoptable dogs from the Humane Society of Sarasota County and kittens from Cat Depot. The Humane Society also brought therapy dogs from its pet therapy program.