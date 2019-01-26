 Skip to main content
Humane Society of Sarasota volunteer Patty Rottenberg greets guests with Luke, a basset hound mix who is up for adoption.

Opera in Sarasota is a pet project

Humane Society of Sarasota volunteer Patty Rottenberg greets guests with Luke, a basset hound mix who is up for adoption.

Annie is a pet therapy dog through the Humane Society of Sarasota's pet therapy program.

Annie is a pet therapy dog through the Humane Society of Sarasota's pet therapy program.

University Place's Claudia Pennington and Mote Ranch's Glo Reber enjoyed going through the silent auction items.

University Place's Claudia Pennington and Mote Ranch's Glo Reber enjoyed going through the silent auction items.

Lakeland's Shelley Thayer, who moved from East County about six months ago, came to catch up with her friends, Sarasota's Linda Slavin and Palm Aire's Mary Beth Bos.

Lakeland's Shelley Thayer, who moved from East County about six months ago, came to catch up with her friends, Sarasota's Linda Slavin and Palm Aire's Mary Beth Bos.

Venice resident Leann Fellmeth shows off a 6-week-old from Cat Depot.

Venice resident Leann Fellmeth shows off a 6-week-old from Cat Depot.

Sarasota's Gail Hall enjoys the opera, but comes to the event "mostly for the animals."

Sarasota's Gail Hall enjoys the opera, but comes to the event "mostly for the animals."

East County's Jan Sharpe visits with Palm Aire's Becky Romich and Marci Weibel. Sharpe and Weibel registered guests.

East County's Jan Sharpe visits with Palm Aire's Becky Romich and Marci Weibel. Sharpe and Weibel registered guests.

Tom and Karen Vandenberg and Kris Weitz Rammer and Mark Rammer came from Venice to show their support for Cat Depot.

Tom and Karen Vandenberg and Kris Weitz Rammer and Mark Rammer came from Venice to show their support for Cat Depot.

Palm Aire's Barb Saabye and Maureen Decker love seeing the puppies. Decker said she was tempted to take them home.

Palm Aire's Barb Saabye and Maureen Decker love seeing the puppies. Decker said she was tempted to take them home.

Bradenton's Dee and Mike Bennett catch up with Mote Ranch's JoAnn and John Swart.

Bradenton's Dee and Mike Bennett catch up with Mote Ranch's JoAnn and John Swart.

OASIS co-founder Randy Locke gives some special attention to Bunny, an adoptable dog being shown off.

OASIS co-founder Randy Locke gives some special attention to Bunny, an adoptable dog being shown off.

OASIS co-founder Carol Sparrow, center, tells the crowd about the cats available for adoption from Cat Depot. Volunteers Charlie Fellmeth, left, and Esther Halt, right, show off 6-week-old kittens.

OASIS co-founder Carol Sparrow, center, tells the crowd about the cats available for adoption from Cat Depot. Volunteers Charlie Fellmeth, left, and Esther Halt, right, show off 6-week-old kittens.

OASIS co-founders Randy Locke and Carol Sparrow sing the John Denver song "Perhaps Love" during the event.

OASIS co-founders Randy Locke and Carol Sparrow sing the John Denver song "Perhaps Love" during the event.

Guitarist Jon Godfrey accompanies his wife, Jenny Kim-Godfrey, as she sings "Les Filles de Cadix," translated to "The Maids of Cadiz."

Guitarist Jon Godfrey accompanies his wife, Jenny Kim-Godfrey, as she sings "Les Filles de Cadix," translated to "The Maids of Cadiz."

OASIS hosts annual fundraiser at Palm Aire Country Club.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Friends Claudia Pennington and Glo Reber went to Opera for Animals Singing is Saving (OASIS) on Jan. 26 at Palm Aire Country Club to help raise money for animal rescues along with being able to enjoy some great music.

The shopping and wine was a bonus at the annual dinner and opera event.

"We really support this organization," said Pennington, a University Place resident, after she and Reber checked out the silent auction items while enjoying a glass of red wine. "They show you always have something to give ... use your talents."

The women enjoyed visiting with adoptable dogs from the Humane Society of Sarasota County and kittens from Cat Depot. The Humane Society also brought therapy dogs from its pet therapy program.

