 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairwomen Patricia Jones and Carol English

Opera patrons enjoy ‘Une Belle Soiree a Paris’

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Patricia Jones and Carol English

Buy this Photo
Opera Gala committee members Isabelle Wright, Christine Shivery, Co-Chairwoman Patricia Jones, Co-Chairwoman Carol English, Lydia McKenzie and Irene Bagby

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Opera Gala committee members Isabelle Wright, Christine Shivery, Co-Chairwoman Patricia Jones, Co-Chairwoman Carol English, Lydia McKenzie and Irene Bagby

Buy this Photo
The ballroom was adorned with pink, purple and red flowers at Opera Gala.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

The ballroom was adorned with pink, purple and red flowers at Opera Gala.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Patricia Jones and Carol English

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Patricia Jones and Carol English

Buy this Photo
Guests were welcomed by some accordion music upon their arrival at the gala.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Guests were welcomed by some accordion music upon their arrival at the gala.

Buy this Photo
Gina D’Angelo and Dr. Barry Levine

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Gina D’Angelo and Dr. Barry Levine

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Miller and Robyn Faucy

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Cyndi Miller and Robyn Faucy

Buy this Photo
Gerald Fickenscher and Wendy Babb

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Gerald Fickenscher and Wendy Babb

Buy this Photo
Margaret Lawson with Co-Chairwomen Patricia Jones and Carol English

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Margaret Lawson with Co-Chairwomen Patricia Jones and Carol English

Buy this Photo
Lynda Marash and Ann Bowers

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Lynda Marash and Ann Bowers

Buy this Photo
Cecil and Shirley Pickett with Mary Kay Henson

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Cecil and Shirley Pickett with Mary Kay Henson

Buy this Photo
George Straschnov and Colette Penn

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

George Straschnov and Colette Penn

Buy this Photo
Steve and Lynn Blackledge with Rod Joslin and Elsa Rohow

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Steve and Lynn Blackledge with Rod Joslin and Elsa Rohow

Buy this Photo
Bill and Bonnie Chapman

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Bill and Bonnie Chapman

Buy this Photo
Bunny Skirboll, Faith Goldman, Hannah Weinberg and Helen Glaser

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Bunny Skirboll, Faith Goldman, Hannah Weinberg and Helen Glaser

Buy this Photo
Adam and Jamie Still

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Adam and Jamie Still

Buy this Photo
Molly Schechter and Harold Ronson

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Molly Schechter and Harold Ronson

Buy this Photo
French street signs adorned the hallway outside the ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

French street signs adorned the hallway outside the ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Buy this Photo
Kim Nettles, Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Kim Nettles, Harry Leopold and Audrey Robbins

Buy this Photo
Marlo and Jay Turner with John Antonuk and Debi Lander

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Marlo and Jay Turner with John Antonuk and Debi Lander

Buy this Photo
Nora Stephan, Sandra Lindqvist and Jane Bavaria

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Nora Stephan, Sandra Lindqvist and Jane Bavaria

Buy this Photo
Jim and Andrea Mahan

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Jim and Andrea Mahan

Buy this Photo
Sylvia Barber, Dorothy Lawrence and Jacqueline Morton

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Sylvia Barber, Dorothy Lawrence and Jacqueline Morton

Buy this Photo
Hermione Gilpin and Jan Swan

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Hermione Gilpin and Jan Swan

Buy this Photo
Barbara Aline Blanchard and Isabelle Wright

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Barbara Aline Blanchard and Isabelle Wright

Buy this Photo
Harold Ronson with Monica and Richard Van Buskirk

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Harold Ronson with Monica and Richard Van Buskirk

Buy this Photo
Rachael Worthington, Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell and Claudia McCorkle

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Rachael Worthington, Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell and Claudia McCorkle

Buy this Photo
Brigitte McCormack and Fred Melin

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Brigitte McCormack and Fred Melin

Buy this Photo
Elissa Soyka and Annette Lloyd

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Elissa Soyka and Annette Lloyd

Buy this Photo
Edie and David Chaifetz

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Edie and David Chaifetz

Buy this Photo
Live music played for guests who felt like braving the dancefloor before dinner.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Live music played for guests who felt like braving the dancefloor before dinner.

Buy this Photo
Nancy Hewett and Dr. Edward Williams take to the dance floor before dinner.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Nancy Hewett and Dr. Edward Williams take to the dance floor before dinner.

Buy this Photo
Carol and Les Brualdi dance before sitting down for dinner.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Carol and Les Brualdi dance before sitting down for dinner.

Buy this Photo
Maestro Victor DeRenzi welcomes guests.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Maestro Victor DeRenzi welcomes guests.

Buy this Photo
Cuban Ballet dancers surprise guests with a performance of the Can Can.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Cuban Ballet dancers surprise guests with a performance of the Can Can.

Buy this Photo
Cuban Ballet dancers surprise guests with a performance of the Can Can.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Cuban Ballet dancers surprise guests with a performance of the Can Can.

Buy this Photo
Cuban Ballet dancers surprise guests with a performance of the Can Can.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Cuban Ballet dancers surprise guests with a performance of the Can Can.

Buy this Photo
Cuban Ballet dancers surprise guests with a performance of the Can Can.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Cuban Ballet dancers surprise guests with a performance of the Can Can.

Buy this Photo
Chairman of the Sarasota Opera Board of Trustees Murray Bring welcomes guests.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Chairman of the Sarasota Opera Board of Trustees Murray Bring welcomes guests.

Buy this Photo
Lisa Chavez sings for guests.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Lisa Chavez sings for guests.

Buy this Photo
Andrew Surrena performs for guests.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Andrew Surrena performs for guests.

Buy this Photo
Kara Shay Thomson sings for guests.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 |

Kara Shay Thomson sings for guests.

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual Opera Gala was held Feb. 3 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

There’s nothing like an evening stroll through the enchanting cobblestone streets of Paris — and one recent event brought that magic all the way to Sarasota.

Sarasota Opera’s annual Opera Gala took on a French theme Feb. 3 in honor of the company’s upcoming performances of “Manon Lescaut.”

To give the evening a certain joie de vivre the hallway outside the ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was lined with fleur-de-lis-adorned street signs signifying areas such as “Le Bar.” Inside the ballroom, patrons were greeted by a regal purple and silver color scheme reflected in the elaborate floral arrangements, table settings and lighting.

After cocktail hour, guests were greeted by Maestro Victor DeRenzi and Executive Director Richard Russell before a surprise performance of the Can Can by dancers from the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School.

Guests were also treated to three solo operatic performances by singers Lisa Chavez, Andrew Surrena, and Kara Shay Thomson before dinner. 

Related Stories

Advertisement