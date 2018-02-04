Opera patrons enjoy ‘Une Belle Soiree a Paris’

There’s nothing like an evening stroll through the enchanting cobblestone streets of Paris — and one recent event brought that magic all the way to Sarasota.

Sarasota Opera’s annual Opera Gala took on a French theme Feb. 3 in honor of the company’s upcoming performances of “Manon Lescaut.”

To give the evening a certain joie de vivre the hallway outside the ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was lined with fleur-de-lis-adorned street signs signifying areas such as “Le Bar.” Inside the ballroom, patrons were greeted by a regal purple and silver color scheme reflected in the elaborate floral arrangements, table settings and lighting.

After cocktail hour, guests were greeted by Maestro Victor DeRenzi and Executive Director Richard Russell before a surprise performance of the Can Can by dancers from the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School.

Guests were also treated to three solo operatic performances by singers Lisa Chavez, Andrew Surrena, and Kara Shay Thomson before dinner.