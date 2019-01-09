 Skip to main content
The exterior of Fox Field House on its opening day.

ODA opens new indoor sports facility

The exterior of Fox Field House on its opening day.

David Mahler addresses the crowd outside of Fox Field House.

David Mahler addresses the crowd outside of Fox Field House.

Zach and Sami Fox cut the Fox Field House ribbon as Larry and Jennifer Fox watch.

Zach and Sami Fox cut the Fox Field House ribbon as Larry and Jennifer Fox watch.

Students rush Fox Field House for the first time.

Students rush Fox Field House for the first time.

The scorer's table at Fox Field House makes sure opponents know where they are.

The scorer's table at Fox Field House makes sure opponents know where they are.

Fox Field House's mid-court logo is large and in charge.

Fox Field House's mid-court logo is large and in charge.

Larry Fox said his family's donation to the field house project was the perfect way for it to give back.

Larry Fox said his family's donation to the field house project was the perfect way for it to give back.

Zach Fox makes the first shot at ODA's Fox Field House.

Zach Fox makes the first shot at ODA's Fox Field House.

Adelaide Mahler takes a shot during the girls vs. boys free throw competition at Fox Field House.

Adelaide Mahler takes a shot during the girls vs. boys free throw competition at Fox Field House.

The ODA crowd throws commemorative mini-basketballs in the air at the close of the school's ceremony at its new field house.

The ODA crowd throws commemorative mini-basketballs in the air at the close of the school's ceremony at its new field house.

Fox Field House will be home to the school's basketball and volleyball teams, as well as other sports in cases of inclement weather
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Out-of-Door Academy opened its new Fox Field House on Dec. 8. 

Construction of the field house began on June 23 and was completed Dec. 23. The building, 12,300 square feet, will be used for multiple sports, including basketball, volleyball and indoor tennis. Its main purpose, according to Head of School David Mahler, is to get all team practices done earlier, so students are not forced to do homework late at night. Previously, ODA was forced to send multiple athletic teams to public facilities in Lakewood Ranch in order to practice. Now, everything can be done on campus, Mahler said. 

The building cost $2.5 million, and one million that came from the Fox family: father Larry, mother Jennifer, eighth-grader Zach and fifth-grader Sami. Larry Fox said the donation was the perfect way for the family to give back to the school, since it was a need and Zach Fox is a basketball fan. 

