Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament swings into play

With tennis rackets in hand and warmups complete, the athletes competing in this year’s Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament took to the courts Jan. 5.

About 120 athletes are competing in the 18th annual tournament that began Friday morning and continues through the morning of Jan. 7.

This year’s competition has five divisions. Preliminary rounds were played through 5 p.m. Friday and semifinals will be played on Saturday. The tournament concludes with finals on Sunday morning.