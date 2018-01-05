 Skip to main content
Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament swings into play

Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 |

Rich Fiore gets ready to receive the ball during a preliminary match.

Rich Fiore gets ready to receive the ball during a preliminary match.

Ying Lee awaits the ball during a preliminary match.

Ying Lee awaits the ball during a preliminary match.

Ying Lee, Karen Warrack, Nina Mortazavi and Kimberly Carreiro

Ying Lee, Karen Warrack, Nina Mortazavi and Kimberly Carreiro

Mike Langlois gets ready to receive during a preliminary match

Mike Langlois gets ready to receive during a preliminary match

Jan Withers hits the ball during a preliminary match.

Jan Withers hits the ball during a preliminary match.

Mike Langlois gets ready to receive during a preliminary match.

Mike Langlois gets ready to receive during a preliminary match.

Bob Ross competes in a preliminary match.

Bob Ross competes in a preliminary match.

Bob Ross competes in a preliminary match.

Bob Ross competes in a preliminary match.

Ron Plashkes serves the ball during a preliminary match.

Ron Plashkes serves the ball during a preliminary match.

Janice Bini serves the ball in preliminary match.

Janice Bini serves the ball in preliminary match.

John Beeman watches the ball after he serves during a preliminary match.

John Beeman watches the ball after he serves during a preliminary match.

Mark Rosenfeld hits the ball during a preliminary match.

Mark Rosenfeld hits the ball during a preliminary match.

Andy Sawyer competes in a preliminary match.

Andy Sawyer competes in a preliminary match.

Kimberly Carreiro competes in a preliminary match.

Kimberly Carreiro competes in a preliminary match.

The tournament opened the morning of Jan. 5 and continues until Jan. 7.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

With tennis rackets in hand and warmups complete, the athletes competing in this year’s Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament took to the courts Jan. 5.

About 120 athletes are competing in the 18th annual tournament that began Friday morning and continues through the morning of Jan. 7.

This year’s competition has five divisions. Preliminary rounds were played through 5 p.m. Friday and semifinals will be played on Saturday. The tournament concludes with finals on Sunday morning.

