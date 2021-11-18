North-end beachfront home on the market for $10.88 million

Situated on nearly an acre directly on the Gulf of Mexico, a property recently added to the Longboat Key real estate market hardly needs wall hangings to adorn its interior.

Floor-to-ceiling windows handle the job of providing stunning views of the beach, the water and nightly sunset-fueled displays of color.

Open house An open house at the property is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

The home at 6211 Gulf of Mexico Drive is listed for $10.88 million by Judy Kepecz-Hays of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury’s office on St. Armands Circle. To date, she has sold $126 million in properties, eclipsing already her 2020 total.

The property, adjacent to Longboat Island Chapel, is gated and offers 100 feet of beachfront. Designed in a Mediterranean style, mahogany touches are featured throughout, along with oak floors, custom windows and Spanish tiles. The three-level home delivers beach views from most of the 4,988 square feet of living area.

Five bedrooms are built with attached bathrooms, and a guest wing is part of the third level, accessed via an elevator or a set of spiral stairs.

On the ground floor, a pool and spa overlook the beach. A six-car garage and an adjoining area can serve as a gym, game room or more.

Manatee County public records indicate the estate of Ronald Thomas George Platt purchased the land in 1989 for $400,000 and built the home in 1993. It’s been on the market less than two weeks.

The property is one of six on the market now for a price exceeding $5 million, with the highest asking price $12.9 million down the road in the 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. Also, 27 condo units ranging in price from $2.195 million to $8.75 million are either pending or for sale at the under-construction Sage and St. Regis projects.

Areawide trends continue to show up in the Longboat market with lower levels of available inventory, faster times to contract and higher median and average prices for single-family homes and condominiums.

In September, the most recent complete month of data available from the Realtor Association of Sarasota-Manatee, the median sales price for homes on Longboat was $1.52 million, up 41% from September 2020. The median price for condos was up 21% to $667,000.

Inventory for condos in September was down 64% to 48 units, working out to less than a month of supply, which was down from four months in 2020. For single-family homes, the active inventory was down 58% to 22, working out to 1.3 months, down from four in 2020.

Cash sales were up, as a percentage of total sales, rising to 72.7% for homes and 70% for condos.