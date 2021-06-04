Longboat home listed at $12.9 million features a rooftop waterslide

For $12.9 million, you can buy a beachfront waterslide on Longboat Key . . . and the 10,000-square foot, five-bedroom home that goes with it.

The home at 3105 Gulf of Mexico Drive recently was listed with Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office. With the usual batch of luxury features befitting a home priced near the top of the Sarasota-Bradenton market, this home stands out with its slide extending from a third-story rooftop deck down to main-level beachfront pool.

“This incredible compound is the perfect pairing of luxury and functionality, offering one of Sarasota’s most coveted lifestyles,’’ Schemmel said in a released statement. “Designed to maximize jaw-dropping views, it presents a rare opportunity to own a private Gulf-front property on Longboat Key.”

From the ground-floor, seven-car, air conditioned garage up to the rooftop deck, the home features a blend of luxurious touches indoors and outdoor amenities.

The saltwater infinity pool is flanked by an outdoor kitchen with custom cabinets and plenty of seating.

Inside, walls of glass and terraces overlook 175 feet of beachfront.

A Manatee County home in Longboat Key, at 5965 Gulf of Mexico Drive, closed this week at $10.15 million, the highest price for a home on the island this year. It was listed for $11.495 million. At least eight properties have sold for $10 million or more in the last 17 months in the Sarasota-Bradenton area.

According to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, the hot market in the region shows no sign of letting up.

In Manatee County, the median price for single-family homes surpassed $400,000 for the first time, reaching a median price of $405,000 in April, a 19.1% increase from last year. In Sarasota County, the median sales price for single-family homes was $380,000 in April, a year-over-year increase of 21.3%. As for condos, the median sales price is $235,000 in Manatee and $310,000 in Sarasota.

Inventory of both property types in both counties decreased year-over-year by 75.5%. The month’s supply of inventory for single-family homes stayed below one month in April, with an 80% decrease to 0.7 months in Sarasota, and an 81.8% decrease to 0.6 months in Manatee. Condo inventory decreased by 80.4% to a 0.9-month supply in Sarasota and dropped by 84.1% to 0.7 months in Manatee County.