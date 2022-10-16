 Skip to main content
Tanasia Bess learns to make a spooky spider.

Newtown hosts Big Mama's Collard Greens Festival

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Simone Lindsey and Syria Purdom walk through the festival.

Margaret Barton, Anna Duncan and Barbara Quinn were all smiles.

Sweet Feet vendor sold foot jewelry.

Armani Fields learns to play the violin. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Jae WIlliams sings for the crowd.

Crowds walked through the festival.

Nya Lee couldn't help but photobomb her friends.

Selena Haynes and Keiondra Bell sit at the playground.

Vegas Brown and Nya Lee play at the playground.

The annual festival made its return on Oct. 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Robert L. Taylor Center in Newtown was once again full of laughter, music and happy people during the Big Mama's Collard Greens Festival on Oct. 15.

The annual endeavor — which features local organizations and nonprofits offering information and services for the community — attracted families for a day of music and fun. Kids took to the playground and learned how to play music and make Halloween decorations while parents grabbed food and sat to listen to music from artists throughout the day. 

