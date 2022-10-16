Newtown hosts Big Mama's Collard Greens Festival

The Robert L. Taylor Center in Newtown was once again full of laughter, music and happy people during the Big Mama's Collard Greens Festival on Oct. 15.

The annual endeavor — which features local organizations and nonprofits offering information and services for the community — attracted families for a day of music and fun. Kids took to the playground and learned how to play music and make Halloween decorations while parents grabbed food and sat to listen to music from artists throughout the day.