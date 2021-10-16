Newtown celebrates culture at Big Mama's Collard Greens Fest

Newtown residents had plenty to celebrate during the annual Big Mama's Collard Greens Festival at the Robert L. Taylor Center.

The annual food and culture festival on Oct. 16 featured cooks and businesses serving their best dishes with Cajun, Southern, Caribbean and other influences.

The festival, presented by the Newtown Farmers Market, also featured musical acts, such as Luna Muni playing violin and Jae Williams, who sang.

Newtown native Victor Johnson Sr. was honored with a Recognition of Integrity for his many years volunteering in the community that included time volunteering with the Sarasota Police Department and the neighborhood crime watch.

"I never expected to receive this," he. "Words can't explain how I feel right now."