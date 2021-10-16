 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Vendors and businesses took part in the afternoon event.

Newtown celebrates culture at Big Mama's Collard Greens Fest

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Vendors and businesses took part in the afternoon event.

Mardorie Bess sold healthy drinks.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Mardorie Bess sold healthy drinks.

Chip Nelson sells gifts to attendees.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Chip Nelson sells gifts to attendees.

Luna Muni plays for a crowd.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Luna Muni plays for a crowd.

Raielle Wilson plays a stacking game.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Raielle Wilson plays a stacking game.

Puck the dog.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Puck the dog.

Damita Sanders records Luna Muni playing.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Damita Sanders records Luna Muni playing.

Jae Williams sings for the crowd.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Jae Williams sings for the crowd.

Misla, Kai and Kenny Whetstone listen to the music.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Misla, Kai and Kenny Whetstone listen to the music.

Nyomi Burns stands at the top.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Nyomi Burns stands at the top.

Ra'nylah Wilson helps Raielle play games.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Ra'nylah Wilson helps Raielle play games.

Curtis King and Jake Hunt

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Curtis King and Jake Hunt

Mia Rumph goes down the slide.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Mia Rumph goes down the slide.

TJ Williams slides down.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

TJ Williams slides down.

Elizabeth Moore, Commisioner Kyle Battie, Ramir Newsome, Chief of Police Rex Troche and Shay Newsome

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Elizabeth Moore, Commisioner Kyle Battie, Ramir Newsome, Chief of Police Rex Troche and Shay Newsome

Marquis and Markeith Goodman dress alike.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Marquis and Markeith Goodman dress alike.

Chip Nelson had necklaces for sale.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Chip Nelson had necklaces for sale.

Victor Johnson received a declaration of integrity.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Victor Johnson received a declaration of integrity.

Terrill and Tegan Salem ride a bike around the festival.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 |

Terrill and Tegan Salem ride a bike around the festival.

Share
The annual festival was held Oct. 16.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Newtown residents had plenty to celebrate during the annual Big Mama's Collard Greens Festival at the Robert L. Taylor Center.

The annual food and culture festival on Oct. 16 featured cooks and businesses serving their best dishes with Cajun, Southern, Caribbean and other influences.

The festival, presented by the Newtown Farmers Market, also featured musical acts, such as Luna Muni playing violin and Jae Williams, who sang. 

Newtown native Victor Johnson Sr. was honored with a Recognition of Integrity for his many years volunteering in the community that included time volunteering with the Sarasota Police Department and the neighborhood crime watch. 

"I never expected to receive this," he. "Words can't explain how I feel right now."

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement